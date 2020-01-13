- Julie Jekot went 3-for-3 from the line and racked up 14 points to help lead Cumberland Valley past Altoona 53-40 Monday night. Kylie Holcomb added 11 points in the win, while Hannah Sauve racked up nine.
- Tori Rumbaugh sunk two 3s to help Shippensburg tally a 43-36 win over Northern. Elke Staver tallied nine points for the Greyhounds, while Allie French led the Polar Bears with 11 points.
- Cedar Cliff downed Elizabethtown 43-27 behind 10 points from Ryan Kaercher. Eliana Hosey added eight points in the win.
- Mandy Roman's 18 points and a trey, and Olivia Taverna's 16 points helped propel East Pennsboro past Annville-Cleona 54-32. Izzy Morgan added nine points in the victory.
