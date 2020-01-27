HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Julie Jekot, Cumberland Valley rout Carlisle; East Pennsboro tops Northern

You have free articles remaining.
- Cumberland Valley steamrolled Carlisle 79-29, led by Julie Jekot's 18 points off the bench as the Eagles started their seniors on senior night. Abbie Miller added 12 points. The win keeps CV (13-2, 11-1 Commonwealth) in a tie with Central Dauphin (17-1, 11-1) atop the division; the Rams beat Chambersburg on Monday as well.
- Mandy Roman scored 18 points to lead East Pennsboro to a comeback 39-33 win at Northern. The Panthers trailed 21-15 at halftime. Jaeden Longenecker led the Polar Bears with 16.
- Spring Grove held off a tough fight from Red Land in a 48-42 win. Kennedy O'Brien led the Patriots with 16 points (four 3s), nine rebounds and seven assists. Courtney Collier scored a career high 10 in the loss.