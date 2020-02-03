HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Hoffman leads Cedar Cliff past Penn Manor
HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Hoffman leads Cedar Cliff past Penn Manor

Cedar Cliff jumped out to a 23-4 lead in the first quarter en route to a 56-35 win over Penn Manor Monday. Julia Hoffman led the Colts with 16 points and Eliana Hoffman added 15 points.

