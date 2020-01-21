HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Emilee Sullivan sparks Big Spring's win; Ava Stevenson gets hot from range in Trinity victory

- Emilee Sullivan's strong showing at the line propelled her to a game-high 19 points and Big Spring to a 44-34 victory over visiting Greencastle-Antrim on Tuesday night. Sullivan was 9-for-11 at the stripe, leading Big Spring's 15-of-23 mark at the line. Rebecca Franklin added 11 and Alex Kutulakis added three triples for nine points.
- Erika Fink had 12 points and Julia Fulton added nine, but Boiling Springs lost at James Buchanan 51-41. The Rockets pulled away from a one-point game entering the final frame with 20 points. Jordan Jumper added eight for the Bubblers.
- Ava Stevenson connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead Trinity over West Perry 54-23. No other Shamrock broke eight points, but 13 total players scored.
- Kendal McCall poured in 17 and Allison Confair added 11 as Camp Hill toppled Middletown 50-39. Confair led a Lions offense that knocked down eight 3s with three of her own.
- Lower Dauphin edged Cedar Cliff 37-35 thanks largely to a 28-15 halftime lead. The Colts made it a game in the third quarter, outscoring the Falcons 11-1, but couldn't close the deal. Ryan Kaercher led with 10 points, and Julia Hoffman added nine, all on 3s.
- Red Land nearly picked up win No. 1 of the season, losing 29-27 at Palmyra. Courtney Collier led the Patriots with seven points. Zayda Crumpton's half-court heave at the buzzer rimmed out.
HS Girls Basketball