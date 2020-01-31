HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Cumberland Valley dropped CD East behind big effort from Abbie Miller

You have free articles remaining.
- Cumberland Valley dropped CD East in a dominant win 70-17 on Friday behind 25 points from Abbie Miller. Julie Jekot tallied 10 points and a 3, while Lydia Krouse had 12 points and a trey.
- Kaitlyn Brumbaugh's eight points and two treys helped lead Boiling Springs over Big Spring. Jordan Jumper had seven points in the win, while Ava Wilson had 10 points for Big Spring.
- Northern tallied the win over Shippensburg 35-25. Allie French had 10 points in the win, while Quinlyn Fisher tallied eight. Tori Rumbaugh had 10 points for the Greyhounds.
- Trinity dropped Steel-High 70-42 behind 16 points from Lauren Trumpy and Ava Stevenson, who also sunk four 3s. Braylee Fetterolf tallied 13 points and three treys in the win.
- Mechanicsburg got the 46-23 win over Palmyra behind 25 points and two treys from Talia Gilliard. Logan Nutt added 12 points in the win.
- Carlisle fell to Mifflin County 52-43. Maggie Thomas had 16 points in the loss and Sabrina Starling added 11.
- East Pennsboro got the big win over Camp Hill 53-36 thanks to Maddy Roman's 24 points and Olivia Taverna's 17. For the Lions, Janelyn Vorkapich had 14 points and Ellie Goodwin had 10.
- Bishop McDevitt dropped Cedar Cliff 44-36. Natalie Uibel had 13 points in the loss.
- Red Land fell to Lower Dauphin 55-27. Courtney Collier had nine points in the loss and Kendall Metzel had five.