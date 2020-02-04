HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Cedar Cliff stuns Mechanicsburg, ends Wildcats' unbeaten run at 20

The longest unbeaten start in Mechanicsburg basketball history is over.

Cedar Cliff halted the Wildcats' program-record 20-0 start Tuesday night in a thrilling 44-40 road upset at Mechanicsburg High School.

No Mechanicsburg basketball team, boys or girls, ever started 20-0 or better. The 1995 boys team that went on to win a District 3 title started 27-1, but its first loss came in the second game of the year.

Talia Gilliard still scored 18 points for the 'Cats, but the Colts harassed her with double teams much of the night. The junior guard knocked down four 3s, including one late in the game that cut the deficit to 42-40 and gave Mechanicsburg hope.

But three Colts finished in double figures to counter Gilliard. Eliana Hosey led the way with 13 points, and Julia Hoffman (12) and Natalie Uibel (11) weren't far behind.

Emma Castilla had 10 for Mechanicsburg.

The Colts (14-7, 9-5 Keystone) trailed 10-9 after one quarter, but they pulled away in the middle two frames after Hoffman dropped 10 points in the second quarter. Mechanicsburg's offense went cold in the third, scoring just four points.