HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Cedar Cliff stuns Mechanicsburg, ends Wildcats' unbeaten run at 20

The longest unbeaten start in Mechanicsburg basketball history is over.
Cedar Cliff halted the Wildcats' program-record 20-0 start Tuesday night in a thrilling 44-40 road upset at Mechanicsburg High School.
No Mechanicsburg basketball team, boys or girls, ever started 20-0 or better. The 1995 boys team that went on to win a District 3 title started 27-1, but its first loss came in the second game of the year.
Talia Gilliard still scored 18 points for the 'Cats, but the Colts harassed her with double teams much of the night. The junior guard knocked down four 3s, including one late in the game that cut the deficit to 42-40 and gave Mechanicsburg hope.
But three Colts finished in double figures to counter Gilliard. Eliana Hosey led the way with 13 points, and Julia Hoffman (12) and Natalie Uibel (11) weren't far behind.
Emma Castilla had 10 for Mechanicsburg.
The Colts (14-7, 9-5 Keystone) trailed 10-9 after one quarter, but they pulled away in the middle two frames after Hoffman dropped 10 points in the second quarter. Mechanicsburg's offense went cold in the third, scoring just four points.
The Wildcats (20-1, 13-1) miss out on the school's first unbeaten regular season and a perfect mark in the Mid-Penn Keystone, although they are still division champs. They host Northern on Thursday in the regular-season finale before playing in next week's Mid-Penn Conference tournament.
- Elsewhere Tuesday night, Northern clinched a share of its first ever division title, according to the school's Twitter account. The Polar Bears knocked off Boiling Springs 38-28 at home behind a 10-point night from Jaeden Longenecker. Hailey Irwin added eight. The P-Bears (13-7, 9-3 Colonial) tied Shippensburg (11-9, 9-3) atop the division this season.
- East Pennsboro nearly came back to beat Steel-High after trailing by seven in the first quarter, losing on the road 59-56. Olivia Taverna led the Panthers with 17 points, followed by Gabby Rentschler's 13 and Mandy Roman's 12. The Panthers made five 3s.
These highlights will be updated throughout the night as more results are reported.