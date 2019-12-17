- Cedar Cliff dropped Lower Dauphin 44-39 in OT on Tuesday behind Eliana Hosey's team-leading 11 points and two treys. Julia Hoffman tied the game at 37 with less than five seconds left to send it to OT. Natalie Uibel stole the ball and scored to put the Colts up 41-39 with under a minute and Hosey made 3-of-4 from the line to tally the win. Hoffman had 10 points and two treys in the win, while Uibel tallied eight points.
- Erika Fink's 13 points helped lead Boiling Springs past James Buchanan 45-30. Molly Starner had 11 points in the win, while Kaitlyn Brumbaugh had nine.
- East Pennsboro tallied the 33-24 win over Milton Hershey. Mandy Roman had 15 points in the win, while Olivia Taverna tallied 10.
- Trinity got the 57-30 win over West Perry behind 15 points from Ava Stevenson. Anne Marie Spila had 10 points in the win, while Jocelyn Dorsey also had 10.
- Camp Hill fell to Middletown 52-47. Kendal McCall had a team-leading 16 points in the loss, while Emma Guerin tallied 13 points and four treys.
