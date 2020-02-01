HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Bill Wolf tallies 200th career win in Cumberland Valley's victory over Parkland

You have free articles remaining.
- Cumberland Valley head coach Bill Wolf got his 200th win on Saturday as his team dropped Parkland 44-35. Dejah Hill had 16 points in the win, while Abbie Miller tallied 12.
- Mechanicsburg remained undefeated in the Keystone Division (20-0 overall, 13-0) after a win over Shippensburg 44-26. Talie Gilliard led the team with 21 points and two treys, while Emma Castilla tallied nine points. For the Greyhounds, Emelie Nonemaker and Tori Rumbaugh each tallied eight points.
- Boiling Springs fell to Littlestown 50-39. Kaitlyn Brumbaugh had 13 points in the loss, while Erika Fink had seven.
- Red Land fell to Northeastern 52-34. Zayda Crumpton had 15 points in the loss and Kennedy O'Brien had 12.
- Trinity got the win over Notre Dame-Green Pond 41-38 behind 12 points from Ava Stevenson and 10 from Lauren Trumpy.
- Camp Hill fell to York Catholic 65-30. Emma Guerin had nine points in the loss.
- Greenwood tallied the win over Northern. Jaeden Longnecker had seven points in the loss.