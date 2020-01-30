HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Big Spring drops home tilt against York Suburban
HS Girls Basketball

HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Big Spring drops home tilt against York Suburban

  • Aleya Eisenberger scored seven points, but Big Spring was doubled-up Thursday night 43-21 by York Suburban. Kiersten White added six for the Bulldogs.
