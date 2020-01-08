- Talia Gilliard continued to score in bunches, adding another 19 points to her season total to lead Mechanicsburg to a defensive 36-24 victory over visiting Palmyra on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (11-0, 6-0 Keystone) remain unbeaten heading into a key tilt Friday night against Cedar Cliff (7-3, 4-1), the division's second-place team. Gilliard pocketed four 3s, and Cassie Eager added eight points in the win, including a pair from range.
- State College held Cumberland Valley's offense in check, handing the Eagles their first Mid-Penn Commonwealth loss of the season. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) fell 49-37, led by Abbie Miller's 14 points. But Maya Bokunewicz paced the division-leading Little Lions (9-2, 6-0) with three 3s and 18 points.
- Jocelyn Dorsey dropped a game-high 16 points and recent William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson chipped in 14 of her own to lead Trinity to a 54-30 road win over Milton Hershey. The Shamrocks tolled to a 31-18 halftime advantage.
- Susquehanna Township turned a 15-11 halftime lead into a 46-31 win over Shippensburg, holding the Greyhounds without a double-digit scorer. Ship managed just two free throws and missed both.
- Kennedy O'Brien led Red Land with seven points in their 45-15 loss at Lower Dauphin.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.