HS Girls Basketball: Camp Hill's Ellie Goodwin announces verbal commitment to Shippensburg University

Sentinel Staff
Camp Hill girls basketball’s Ellie Goodwin can drive to the hoop, swish a trey, snag a rebound and block a handful of shots from her power forward/center position.
That’s why she’s punched her ticket to the next level.
In a post on her Twitter Sunday, Goodwin announced her verbal commitment to Shippensburg University where she’ll play under the direction of head coach Kristy Trn following her senior season with the Lions.
Goodwin received 2020-21 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention laurels last winter.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!