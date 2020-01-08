BOILING SPRINGS — Boiling Springs won the key second half in a battle of halves, outscoring Big Spring 25-11 in the final 16 minutes at Boiling Springs High School on Wednesday night to win 36-31.
The Mid-Penn Colonial battle between the Bulldogs and the home standing Bubblers was a chance for both teams to stay in the running for a possible division title and also to push for some offensive consistency.
Boiling Springs (4-7, 3-2) has been attempting the adjustment to new head coach Brett Sheaffer. They have gotten scoring from many different sources, but no one has done it consistently every night. The Bubblers have played good defense and have the speed to get out on the break, but haven’t had the consistency shooting the ball.
“The story of our season has been the ability to make shots — we have missed a lot of open shots,” Sheaffer said. “Any given night, we play the hot hand. Our girls have bought into that, and when they understand that role, we will move forward. This team can play defense, we just have to get them to be better than they think they can be. It was a good win tonight.”
Big Spring (5-6, 2-3) has had to adjust to the loss of last year’s leading scorer, sophomore Laney Noreika, who has missed all season after ACL surgery. The Bulldogs have gotten scoring from Alli Frick, Haleigh Snyder, Rebecca Franklin, Kiersten White, Emilee Sullivan and Shelby Hoffeditz, and the totals have been enough to win several games thus far.
Both teams struggled in the opening quarter with turnovers and missed shots, and the Bubblers escaped the with a scant 4-2 lead after eight minutes.
Big Spring eased up the defensive pressure and worked the ball inside to Frick. Several nice give-and-go passes between Frick and Franklin keyed the quarter. Frick went to the foul line 10 times, making seven of them. The Bulldogs also got eight from Franklin and led 20-11 at the half.
But the Bubblers started to inch back after halftime.
Jordan Jumper and Rita Salzmann opened up the second half with quick scores, and the Bubblers trailed 20-15. Big Spring got buckets from Frick and Franklin and stretched the lead back to nine at 24-15.
That’s when Boiling Springs went on a 17-2 run over the next six minutes, getting points from Julia Fulton, Jumper, Brumbaugh, Erika Fink and Katryn Yocum. The Bubblers were able to hold the lead down the stretch despite several turnovers.
“I think keeping our heads and making big shots when we needed them were keys,” Brumbaugh said. “At the beginning of the season, it was the third quarter we just didn’t come out of the locker room. Recently, we traded the second quarter and then make up for it in the third quarter. Different girls scored so it makes it tougher to defend us.”
Jumper and Brumbaugh led the Bubblers with nine points, each and six other Bubblers scored in the game. Brumbaugh grabbed six rebounds in the second half for the Bubblers.
Frick led the Bulldogs with 12 and Franklin added 10 and six rebounds. Ava Wilson grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.