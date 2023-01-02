Holiday tournament wrap-ups, Carlisle's surge and other girls basketball notes heading into the 2023 slate

Local girls basketball teams earned two holiday tournament titles over the break, as Big Spring hoisted a trophy at York Tech, and Mechanicsburg outdueled Northeastern on its home floor for a mid-season crown.

With teams set to open the 2023 portion of their regular-season schedules Tuesday, here’s a look at some of the other notable performances from the end of December.

Boiling Springs, Red Land reach title games

Two other teams – Boiling Springs and Red Land – reached the championship games of their respective holiday tournaments. The Bubblers (3-5) bolted past Dover, 59-43, in Tuesday’s first round of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament before falling to James Buchanan 56-38 in the final. Molly Starner paced Boiling Springs with 13 points in the semifinal win, and Quonna McCarren earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Meanwhile, Red Land advanced to a tournament title game for the second time this season, powering past Donegal, 48-17, in the Donegal Holiday Tournament before a 36-32 loss to William Penn in the championship game. Karli DaCosta paced the Patriots (6-5) with 17 points in each game. Red Land has already matched its regular-season win total from its 6-16 record last season.

Shippensburg, Camp Hill bounce back

After first-round losses in their respective holiday tournaments, Shippensburg and Camp Hill rebounded with wins in the consolation games. The Greyhounds (4-6) fell in Tuesday’s first round of the Eastern York Holiday Tournament to the hosts, 61-38, but knocked off Spring Grove 61-40 in the consolation game.

The Lions (2-7) dropped a 36-25 decision to Waynesboro Thursday in the first round of Halifax’s Candy Can Classic but charged back with a 51-23 win over Halifax Friday.

Carlisle continues to climb

The Thundering Herd did not play in a tournament over the break, but the Thundering Herd continued to build momentum with a pair of nonleague wins, topping West Perry 55-42 at home Wednesday before a 41-31 win at Williamsport Friday. Rhyan Mitchell paced the Herd ( ) with 12 points against the Mustangs, and Yaz Abu-Aiadeh reached double figures in both games, scoring 10 against West Perry and 15 at Williamsport to lead all scorers.

Carlisle closed out December with five wins in its final six games with all five victories decided by at least 10 points. The only loss in that stretch was a 52-45 loss at Cumberland Valley Dec. 16. As of Monday morning, Carlisle sat in 12th place in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings, which advance the top 12 to the postseason tournament in February. The Herd open up 2023 with a trip to State College for a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash Tuesday.

Tuesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's schedule

Nonleague

Red Land at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.