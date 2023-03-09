It started to click for the Harrisburg Academy girls basketball team somewhere in a game at Veritas Academy Jan. 26. The Spartans lost 31-24, in overtime, but somewhere in the trials of a regular-season road game in the dog days of winter, they found something.

They started to believe.

“We just felt like we had them,” said Harrisburg Academy head coach John Martin. “It slipped out of our fingers, but after we came out of that game, I said, ‘We can compete with anybody.’ And we did. That loss kind of turned our season around.”

The Spartans followed the loss at Veritas with five wins in six games to close out the regular season. They qualified for the District 3 tournament for the first time since 2016 and parlayed it into a sixth-place finish and a berth in the state tournament for just the second time in school history.

“I was a little girl in the stands the first time we went to states,” junior forward Hayes Branoff said. “And now I get to play, which is awesome.”

Harrisburg Academy opens the state tournament with a first-round game against Madowbrook Christian scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Williamsport’s St. John Neumann High School. The late-season surge has the Spartans seeking their first PIAA victory in program history.

“We haven’t had many successful teams in the past,” senior forward Alex Meyerhoff said. “For us to have this opportunity, it’s just incredible. I couldn’t imagine this a couple years ago.”

Meyerhoff is one of two seniors on a Spartan roster that features 12 players. The other, Camryn Halcovage, has emerged as the team’s leading scorer.

“I think earlier in the year, she was struggling to get going,” Martin said. “But she has really just taken it over.”

The Spartans’ sparse gym in Camp Hill features a leaderboard with Harrisburg Academy’s most prolific scorers. In three years (the Spartans did not play in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 concerns), Halcovage has reserved space among them. Her 858 points rank third behind Laura Mowery (1,233) and Claire Mackin (962), two players from the 2016 team that qualified for the postseason in Martin’s first year at the helm.

Halcovage scored 422 of those points as a senior, shooting 40% from the field. Scoring 16.9 points per game, she netted 33 points, one shy of the program’s single-game record, against Lititz Christian Jan. 30.

“I was working a lot with Coach Martin over breaks,” Halcovage said. “He helped me get better at shooting and on layups and stuff, and eventually, it just started to click.”

Halcovage has also been a defensive catalyst for Harrisburg Academy, racking up 66 blocks in the Spartans’ zone defense.

“We’re fortunate to have Cam, who’s a very solid player,” Martin said. “But we also have girls who understand their roles on the team, and they complement that.”

Some of the complementary play has come from Meyerhoff, who also spent part of the winter preparing for the high school’s spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“Rehearsals were earlier, and practices were later,” Meyerhoff said, “so it was just figuring out time management and getting my schoolwork done on top of athletics and the musical.”

The Spartans have done their homework on Meadowbrook Christian (25-2), the District 4 champion, and leading scorer Kailey Devlin, a junior guard who averages 20.8 points per game.

A win would advance the Spartans to Wednesday’s second round against District 3 runner-up Linville Hill and another chance to continue Harrisburg Academy’s surge.

“We’re playing our best ball when it counts,” Martin said.

Photos: Harrisburg Academy girls basketball prepares for PIAA tournament