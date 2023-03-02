DILLSBURG — By the level of play and emotional swings in their game Thursday evening, one would have thought Mechanicsburg and Northern York girls basketball were playing for the District 3 Class 5A championship at the Giant Center. Instead, the two teams were squaring off in the third-place game 26 miles away at Northern's home gym.

Neither side was willing to give in. Every lead was short-lived, as any bucket had an answer on the other end of the floor. The first 32 minutes solved nothing; the extra five in overtime barely did. But Mechanicsburg outlasted Northern 39-37, as Alaina Sweet's short-range basket with 38.4 seconds left proved the game-winner.

The victory avenged a previous meeting between the teams where the Polar Bears manhandled the Wildcats 43-29. The Wildcats ensured they wouldn't lose the same way this time.

"Northern had 15 offensive rebounds when we played them here," Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. "We put that number on the whiteboard and said we can't win like that. So No. 1, we rebounded the ball a lot better. We're small and young, so it wasn't flawless. But it was a heck of a lot better than it was the first time we were here."

To McAllister's point, the four points the Wildcats scored in overtime came off offensive rebounds. And the deciding points on the Sweet basket came after Priya Loran pulled down a board for Mechanicsburg, extending the possession and giving the Wildcats another shot. From the elbow, Lauren Lebo saw Sweet all alone as the Northern defense rotated slowly on the backside before the freshman got off the shot.

Northern (21-4) struggled in its half-court offense for most of the first half but settled in and started to push the pace in the third quarter. Cassidy Sadler and Siena Ondecko combined for ten points in the period's first four minutes as the Polar Bears took a 24-19 lead.

"We got some stops and got to push the ball," said Northern head coach Luke Zampelli. "Then we got good looks, whether off a set play or just in transition. We couldn't do that in the other three quarters."

That's when Gracen Nutt stepped up for the Wildcats, putting the team on her back. The senior had all 11 points for Mechanicsburg in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers.

"I had zero points going into halftime, and I'm one of the people we lean on to score a little bit," Nutt said. "So when I started making some shots, I definitely felt the need to pick it up a little bit more."

"When she gets it going like that, she is feeling good," McAllister added. "She can fill it up, and she did tonight, and we were in a spot where we got stale."

Nutt led all scorers with 13 points, while Loran chipped in nine, and the starting freshmen – Sweet, Lebo and Maycee Yanoski – combined for 17.

"They really stepped it up tonight," Nutt said. "They played their best basketball I've ever seen them play, and I couldn't be more proud of them."

Ondecko led Northern with 11 points while Sadler accounted for 10. Anna Lehman had eight, including the Polar Bears' only basket in overtime.

No one's season was ending on Thursday evening, as both sides were penciled into the PIAA state tournament bracket. But the difference between winning and losing is a three-plus hour bus ride in the March 11. With the victory, Mechanicsburg (19-7) gets to host a home playoff game against District 7's No. 4 seed.

"We get a home game, and we get another week in the gym with these kids," McAllister said. "It's outstanding. We're thrilled to be a part of it."

