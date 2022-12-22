Gracen Nutt's 12 points pace Mechanicsburg girls basketball in win over Red Land

After winning their first five games, Mechanicsburg’s girls basketball team lost starting guard Jayden Eager to a season-ending injury and dropped two consecutive contests to division foes. The Wildcats entered Thursday’s Mid-Penn Keystone clash against Red Land in need of a steadying presence.

Gracen Nutt provided it.

The senior forward scored 12 points to lead all scorers, and the Wildcat defense stifled the streaking Patriots for a 33-23 victory on a cold, rainy night in Mechanicsburg.

“We’re trying to sort all this out,” Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister said. “It looks different right now. It looks different than it did two weeks ago for us. All we can do is keep running those two seniors out and running the young kids out with them and keep working, keep trying.”

Priya Loran, the other starting senior for the Wildcats (6-2, 2-2 Keystone) opened the scoring when she turned a long defensive rebound into a transition layup at the other end on her way to a six-point night. It exemplified a defensive tenacity from Mechanicsburg that limited second chances for a Red Land team playing its third game in three nights.

“To play fast-paced two games in a row against two tough teams and then come out against Mechanicsburg, we knew we had to bring it tonight,” Red Land head coach Morgan Baughman said, “and I think we just didn’t have too much left in the tank. Credit to their defense. They were suffocating on defense, and we just need to focus a little bit more next time.”

While the defense set the tone, Nut helped the Wildcats build a lead at the other end of the floor. The 5-foot, 10-inch Shippensburg University volleyball commit scored eight of her points in the first eight minutes, 35 seconds of game time.

“I’m playing a little bit bigger of a position this year,” Nutt said, “so I knew, especially in this game since they were a little smaller, I could use my size to my advantage. Any time I saw an open shot, I was like, ‘I might as well take it.’ And I think that really worked to my benefit tonight.”

Nutt took on the role of the Wildcats’ primary option in the post after Emma Castilla graduated in the spring.

“It’s a bit of a different role sometimes for her,” McAllister said, “but she’s an athlete, and she’s strong, and she’s willing, and she did some good stuff under the basket for us tonight.”

The Wildcats also received key contributions from its younger players. Sophomore Jada Lacey hit a 3-pointer to highlight Mechanicburg’s 9-0 run in the first quarter. Freshman Maycee Yanoski added a pair of 3s later in the game and set up fellow freshman Lauren Lebo for a basket on a give-and-go midway through the third quarter after the Patriots (5-4, 2-3) had shrunk the lead back to single digits.

“They can play,” McAllister said. “There are times when it’s a little quick for them, but they want to compete. They want to be coached. They’re going to get better and better.”

Red Land, in its third year under Baughman, had won back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. The Patriots opened the season with a tip-off tournament title at Elizabethtown and entered Thursday’s game with a chance to match their 2021-22 win total at six after collecting seven total wins across the previous four seasons. Junior forward Carlee Collier and sophomore guard Karli Dacosta led them in scoring Thursday with six points each.

“We’re finally seeing the fruits of their labor," Baughman said. "It’s really exciting for them.”

Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats West York in PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals