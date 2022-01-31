Girls Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Jan. 30)

With two weeks until the release of the District 3 girls basketball playoff brackets, several local teams find themselves in the hunt, on the bubble or looking to improve their playoff positioning.

Following is a look at where each team stands in the District 3 power rankings as of Sunday night.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Dallastown (17-2, 0.802904)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Cedar Cliff (19-0, 0.790296), No. 6 Cumberland Valley (14-3, 0.761077),

Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Carlisle (7-10, 0.540786).

Notes: With three wins last week, the unbeaten Colts kept rolling, clinched at least a share of the Mid-Penn Keystone Division title and moved up one spot to No. 2 in the rankings … The Eagles wrapped up their week with a loss at Mt. Lebanon. Kelly Jekot scored 35 points, setting a career high in Cumberland Valley’s win over CD East the night before … The Thundering Herd moved up one spot from last week after splitting a pair of games. Carlisle defeated Chambersburg 49-42 Tuesday before dropping a 40-39 decision to Harrisburg Friday.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Gerttysburg (14-3, 0.731882)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Mechanicsburg (12-4, 0.707713), No. 14 Northern (8-8, 0.575354).

Local teams on the outside: No. 23 Shippensburg (3-9, 0.454952), No. 24 Red Land (4-13, 0.439450).

Notes: Mechanicsburg’s 53-28 win at Palmyra Friday was the team’s fifth in a row, a season-long streak. The Wildcats’ week features three games in four days, beginning Tuesday at Milton Hershey … After Frdida’'s 43-29 loss to Big Spring, Northern slipped a spot in the rankings. The Polar Bears have not won more than two games in a row, but they haven’t lost more than three in a row, either … Shippensburg has lost four straight games, matching a season-high slide. The Greyhounds visit Northern Tuesday … The Patriots’ 46-27 setback at Lower Dauphin Friday was the team’s fifth in a row.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Delone Catholic (19-0, 0.806192)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Big Spring (12-2, 0.758642).

Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Boiling Springs (4-13, 0.400793), No. 21 East Pennsboro (3-11, 0.334534).

Notes: The Bulldogs have won four straight games by an average margin of victory of 18.25 points. Senior Laney Noreika averaged 17 points per game during that winning streak … The Bubblers picked up two spots with wins over Littlestown (34-31) and Waynesboro (44-29) that sandwiched a setback to Greencastle-Antrim (60-10). Boiling Springs is 3-2 over its last five games … East Pennsboro has been idle since Jan. 21 due to the school’s switch to remote learning.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Brandywine Heights (13-3, 0.636416)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 6

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Trinity (11-6, 0.618529).

Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Camp Hill (2-13, 0.292474).

Notes: The Shamrocks, riding a four-game winning streak into the week, have scored 60 points or more in three of their last four games … The Lions slid one spot as their winless streak stretched to four games.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Columbia (18-0, 0.776416)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 4

Local teams in playoff positions: n/a

Local teams on the outside: n/a

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lititz Christian (12-1, 0.652493)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 8

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 5 West Shore Christian (8-6, 0.433491).

Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Harrisburg Academy (6-6, 0.362264)

Notes: West Shore has won four of its last five games … Harrisburg Academy moved up one spot after picking up wins against Veritas (29-22) and Covenant Christian (40-25).

