Girls Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Jan. 24)

Saturday marks the freeze date for scheduling girls basketball games that count toward the District 3 power rankings, which means that teams are starting to make a playoff push and jockey for postseason-tournament positioning.

With that in mind, here’s a look at where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings.

For updated rankings, click here.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Dallastown (14-2, 0.802261)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Cedar Cliff (16-0, 0.789376), No. 6 Cumberland Valley (12-2, 0.772803),

Local teams on the outside: No. 19 Carlisle (6-9, 0.537128).

Notes: The Colts are the last unbeaten team standing in Class 6A and one of four unbeaten teams in District 3, joined by Delone Catholic (Class 4A), Columbia (Class 2A) and Lititz Christian (Class A) … Cumberland Valley’s two losses cale against Dallastown (a 37-36 in a Dec. 10 season opener at Hempfield) and defending state champion North Allegheny … The Thundering Herd have slipped in the rankings with four losses in their last five games.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Gerttysburg (11-2, 0.753316)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Mechanicsburg (9-4, 0.691115), No. 13 Northern (6-6, 0.585753).

Local teams on the outside: No. 19 Shippensburg (3-5, 0.535283), No. 24 Red Land (4-10, 0.466522).

Notes: All four of the Wildcats’ losses have come against Class 6A schools (two to Cedar Cliff, one to Mifflin County and one to District 1 Souderton) … As of Sunday night, the power rankings did not reflect Norhtern’s 47-37 loss to Susquehannock … The Polar Bears won three games in the first five days of the regular season and have won three games since … The Greyhounds won back-to-back games after a 13-day hiatus due to the district’s temporary shift to remote learning … The Patriots have won four games for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Delone Catholic (15-0, 0.800276)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4 Big Spring (12-2, 0.750533).

Local teams on the outside: No. 19 Boiling Springs (2-12, 0.358193), No. 20 East Pennsboro (3-11, 0.336950).

Notes: The top seven teams have in Class 4A have at least 12 wins and no more than three losses … No. 1 teams in other classifications (6A Dallastown and 2A Columbia) were responsible for both of the Bulldogs’ losses … The Bubblers earned both of their wins in the last two weeks … The Panthers have dropped their last four contests after winning three of their previous four.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Brandywine Heights (11-2, 0.671633)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 6

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Trinity (8-6, 0.582082).

Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Camp Hill (2-9, 0.310581).

Notes: The Shamrocks ended a two-game losing streak with a 61-50 win over Middletown Friday … Trinity owns the second-highest opponents’ weighted winning percentage in Class 3A. Only No. 4 York Catholic ranks higher ... Camp Hill’s win over Steelton-Highspire Wednesday was the team’s first since Dec. 14, and it ended an eight-game losing streak.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Columbia (16-0, 0.778656)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 4

Local teams in playoff positions: n/a

Local teams on the outside: n/a

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lititz Christian (8-0, 0.718070)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 8

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 7 West Shore Christian (8-6, 0.417659).

Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Harrisburg Academy (4-5, 0.336706)

Notes: West Shore has won three of its last four games … Harrisburg Academy, which has lost five straight games since a 4-0 start, meets top-ranked Lititz Christian Monday.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

