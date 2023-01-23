Girls Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Jan. 22)

With less than a month remaining before the District 3 girls basketball playoffs commence, local teams aim to make a final push for playoff qualifying and positioning.

Here's a look at where Sentinel-area teams stand in the District 3 power rankings as of Monday afternoon. The rankings and records reflect games entered into the district's power ratings system. For the latest version of the rankings, click here.

Regular-season games played through Feb. 15 count toward the power rankings, which will be finalized for the tournament brackets to be released Feb. 16.

First-round game are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Central York (15-1, 0.835506)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Cedar Cliff (16-0, 815519), No. 5 Cumberland Valley (9-3, 0.730430).

Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Carlisle (7-8, 0.58598).

Notes: The Colts and No. 2 Lebanon (15-0) are District 3’s two remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A. Lancaster Catholic (No. 1 in Class 3A) is the only other team in the district with an unblemished record. Central York is scheduled to host Lancaster Catholic Thursday … The Eagles have climbed back up the rankings with four consecutive wins, outscoring opponents 236-119 during that stretch … The Herd are looking for their first district postseason berth since 2012. Of Carlisle’s five remaining games against District 3 teams, two are against Chambersburg (No. 23 in Class 6A) with one each against Central Dauphin (No. 4 in 6A), Boiling Springs (No. 15 in 4A) and Waynesboro (No. 22 in 6A).

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Greencastle-Antrim (14-1, 0.790650).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 14

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Northern (14-2, 0.730629), No. 4 Mechanicsburg (12-4, 0.723418), Red Land (8-9, 0.595948), No. 12 Shippensburg (9-8, 0.581185)

Local teams on the outside: None.

Notes: Northern, responsible for Greencastle’s only loss of the season, lost its first of two games against Greencastle and dropped a nonleague decision to York Catholic (No. 3 in Class 3A). Both losses were decided by one point … Mechanicsburg dropped both Mid-Penn Keystone contests against Cedar Cliff and suffered one loss each against Lower Dauphin (No. 6 in Class 5A) and District 6’s Mifflin County. The Wildcats’ remaining schedule includes another matchup with the Huskies as well as nonleague games against Northern and Trinity (No. 9 in Class 4A) … The Patriots have their highest win total since 2015 despite four straight losses heading into Monday night’s game against Northern Lebanon … The Greyhounds saw their five-game winning streak end Friday in a 54-33 loss to the top-ranked Blue Devils.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Delone Catholic (15-1, 0.757248).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10.

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 9 Trinity (10-7, 0.601249).

Local teams on the outside: No. 15 Boiling Springs (7-8, 0.490815), No. 16 Big Spring (5-10, 0.463818), No. 20 East Pennsboro (3-13, 0.354027).

Notes: The Shamrocks’ six losses to District 3 teams came against Lancaster Catholic (No. 1 in Class 3A), Delone Catholic, Columbia (No. 2 in 3A), East Pennsboro, Berks Catholic (No. 2 in 4A) and York Catholic (No. 3 in 3A) … The Panthers have a chance to complete the two-game series sweep against Trinity when the teams face off in Camp Hill Tuesday.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Catholic (15-0, 0.837392).

Number of playoff qualifiers: Six.

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Camp Hill (3-13, 0.338297).

Notes: The Lions have dropped five of their last six games but have two games remaining against winless Steelton-Highspire on the Mid-Penn Capital slate.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Country Day (9-3, 0.586979)

Number of playoff qualifiers: Four.

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: None.

Notes: The top-ranked Cougars opened their season with a 55-18 win over West Shore Christian. They’ve won three games in a row and five of their last six.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Linville Hill Christian (13-1, 0.640921)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: West Shore Christian (7-9, 0.342614), Harrisburg Academy (6-7, 0.335855)

Notes: The Bobcats entered Monday’s game against Harrisburg Christian with four wins in their previous five games. The Spartans have won three of their previous five.

