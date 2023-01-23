 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Girls Basketball

Girls Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Jan. 22)

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Cliff Mechanicsburg 9.JPG

Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, back, looks for a teammate to pass to as Mechanicsburg's Alaina Sweet during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Jekot netted six points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the first half of the Eagles' Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin Friday night at the Eagle Dome.

With less than a month remaining before the District 3 girls basketball playoffs commence, local teams aim to make a final push for playoff qualifying and positioning.

Here's a look at where Sentinel-area teams stand in the District 3 power rankings as of Monday afternoon. The rankings and records reflect games entered into the district's power ratings system. For the latest version of the rankings, click here.

Regular-season games played through Feb. 15 count toward the power rankings, which will be finalized for the tournament brackets to be released Feb. 16.

First-round game are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Central York (15-1, 0.835506)

People are also reading…

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Cedar Cliff (16-0, 815519), No. 5 Cumberland Valley (9-3, 0.730430).

Girls Basketball Notes: Mechanicsburg, Cedar Cliff shine with defense in Mid-Penn Keystone wins

Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Carlisle (7-8, 0.58598).

Notes: The Colts and No. 2 Lebanon (15-0) are District 3’s two remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A. Lancaster Catholic (No. 1 in Class 3A) is the only other team in the district with an unblemished record. Central York is scheduled to host Lancaster Catholic Thursday … The Eagles have climbed back up the rankings with four consecutive wins, outscoring opponents 236-119 during that stretch … The Herd are looking for their first district postseason berth since 2012. Of Carlisle’s five remaining games against District 3 teams, two are against Chambersburg (No. 23 in Class 6A) with one each against Central Dauphin (No. 4 in 6A), Boiling Springs (No. 15 in 4A) and Waynesboro (No. 22 in 6A).

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Greencastle-Antrim (14-1, 0.790650).

Girls Basketball: Northern knocks off top-ranked Greencastle-Antrim in Mid-Penn Colonial comeback

Number of playoff qualifiers: 14

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Northern (14-2, 0.730629), No. 4 Mechanicsburg (12-4, 0.723418), Red Land (8-9, 0.595948), No. 12 Shippensburg (9-8, 0.581185)

Local teams on the outside: None.

Notes: Northern, responsible for Greencastle’s only loss of the season, lost its first of two games against Greencastle and dropped a nonleague decision to York Catholic (No. 3 in Class 3A). Both losses were decided by one point … Mechanicsburg dropped both Mid-Penn Keystone contests against Cedar Cliff and suffered one loss each against Lower Dauphin (No. 6 in Class 5A) and District 6’s Mifflin County. The Wildcats’ remaining schedule includes another matchup with the Huskies as well as nonleague games against Northern and Trinity (No. 9 in Class 4A) … The Patriots have their highest win total since 2015 despite four straight losses heading into Monday night’s game against Northern Lebanon … The Greyhounds saw their five-game winning streak end Friday in a 54-33 loss to the top-ranked Blue Devils.

Sadler finished with 16 points to lead the Polar Bears to a key Mid-Penn Colonial Division victory.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Delone Catholic (15-1, 0.757248).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10.

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 9 Trinity (10-7, 0.601249).

Local teams on the outside: No. 15 Boiling Springs (7-8, 0.490815), No. 16 Big Spring (5-10, 0.463818), No. 20 East Pennsboro (3-13, 0.354027).

Notes: The Shamrocks’ six losses to District 3 teams came against Lancaster Catholic (No. 1 in Class 3A), Delone Catholic, Columbia (No. 2 in 3A), East Pennsboro, Berks Catholic (No. 2 in 4A) and York Catholic (No. 3 in 3A) … The Panthers have a chance to complete the two-game series sweep against Trinity when the teams face off in Camp Hill Tuesday.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Catholic (15-0, 0.837392).

A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Jan. 23-28)

Number of playoff qualifiers: Six.

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Camp Hill (3-13, 0.338297).

Notes: The Lions have dropped five of their last six games but have two games remaining against winless Steelton-Highspire on the Mid-Penn Capital slate.

Girls Basketball: East Pennsboro takes down Mid-Penn Capital-leading Trinity and other notes

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Country Day (9-3, 0.586979)

Number of playoff qualifiers: Four.

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: None.

Notes: The top-ranked Cougars opened their season with a 55-18 win over West Shore Christian. They’ve won three games in a row and five of their last six.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Linville Hill Christian (13-1, 0.640921)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: West Shore Christian (7-9, 0.342614), Harrisburg Academy (6-7, 0.335855)

Notes: The Bobcats entered Monday’s game against Harrisburg Christian with four wins in their previous five games. The Spartans have won three of their previous five.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News