Girls Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Feb. 6)

The girls basketball season is quickly approaching Saturday’s District 3 power ranking deadline, giving local teams one final week to make a playoff push or to move into a more favorable position when the district releases official brackets Feb. 14.
Entering Monday’s contests XX local teams are in playoff positions.
Here’s a look at where the teams stood in the district power rankings as of Sunday night. For full, updated rankings, click here.
Notes: With a win over Lower Dauphin Tuesday, the Colts wrapped up their first division title in program history. Cedar Cliff also clinched a berth in the Mid-Penn tournament, where it will face the Mid-Penn Commonwealth champion – either Cumberland Valley or Central Dauphin – in the first round scheduled for Feb. 15 at CD East. The Colts wrap up the regular season with a non-league game against the Rams, who sit at No. 3 in Class 6A, scheduled for Thursday … A three-game win streak, including a 53-41 win at Scranton Prep Saturday, helped the Eagles move up a spot in the rankings … If the rankings do not change, Cedar Cliff would receive a first-round bye, and Cumberland Valley would host No. 12 Lebanon in the preliminary round of the district tournament.
Class 5A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Gerttysburg (16-3, 0.740231)
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Mechanicsburg (14-4, 0.723958), No. 15 Northern (9-10, 0.557508).
Local teams on the outside: No. 23 Red Land (5-14, 461861), No. 24 Shippensburg (3-11, 0.432030).
Notes: The Wildcats moved up one spot last week after extending their winning streak to seven games … The Polar Bears fell one spot with a six-point loss to James Buchanain and a three-point loss to West York … Mechanicsburg and Northern, who would face off in the first round if the power rankings would hold, have a non-league contest scheduled for Thursday in Mechanicsburg.
Class 4A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Delone Catholic (21-0, 0.804218)
Number of playoff qualifiers: 10
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 6 Big Spring (16-4, 0.707437).
Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Boiling Springs (4-15, 0.381107), No. 20 East Pennsboro (4-14, 0.341009).
Notes: Back-to-back losses to Manehim Central and Greencastle-Antrim knocked the Bulldogs down three spots in the rankings … Big Spring can lock up the Mid-Penn Colonial title with a win against Shippensburg Thursday … The teams responsible for Big Spring’s four losses this season are Columbia (No. 1 in Class 2A), Dallastown (No. 1 in 6A), Manheim Central (No. 4 in 5A) AND Greencastle-Antrim (No. 3 in 5A) … Big Spring would open the district tournament with a visit No. 3 Eastern York in the quarterfinals if nothing changes in the power rankings.
Class 3A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Brandywine Heights (16-3, 0.654893)
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Trinity (12-6, 0.626058)
Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Camp Hill (3-15, 0.311630).
Notes: The Shamrocks have won their fifth straight games and remained in the hunt for a Mid-Penn Capital title with a 44-40 win over Bishop McDevitt Monday … If Trinity takes the No. 2 seed when the rankings are finalized, the Shamrocks would receive a bye to the district semifinals.
Class 2A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Columbia (19-0, 0.778113)
Number of playoff qualifiers: 4
Local teams in playoff positions: n/a
Local teams on the outside: n/a
Class A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Christian School of York (18-1, 0.647778)
Number of playoff qualifiers: 8
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 7 West Shore Christian (10-9, 0.396824).
Local teams on the outside: No. 9 Harrisburg Academy (8-7 0.374756)
Notes: West Shore slid a pair of spots in the rankings after dropping its last three contest … Harrisburg Academy has climbed to within reach of a postseason berth with wins in four of its last five games … West Shore would face No. 2 Lititz Christian if neither team moves in the rankings before the deadline.
Trinity BIshop McDevitt 1.jpg
Trinity's Elaina Beckett, back, attempts a shot in front of Bishop McDevitt's Taylor Foster during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School
Trinity's Natalie Freed, left, and Elaina Beckett, right, go up for a rebound with Bishop McDevitt's Taylor Foster, and Sanai Moore during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School
Trinity's Mandy Roman, left, drives the ball down the court as Bishop McDevitt's Olivia Grella applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Trinity's Mandy Roman, left, attempts a shot in front of Bishop McDevitt's Olivia Grella, center, and Sanai Moore during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Trinity's Adrianna Stricek shoots for two points in front of Bishop McDevitt's Sanai Moore, left, and Olivia Grella during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Trinity's Adrianna Stricek, center, shoots for two points in front of Bishop McDevitt's Sanai Moore, left, and Olivia Grella during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
