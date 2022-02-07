Girls Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Feb. 6)

The girls basketball season is quickly approaching Saturday’s District 3 power ranking deadline, giving local teams one final week to make a playoff push or to move into a more favorable position when the district releases official brackets Feb. 14.

Entering Monday’s contests XX local teams are in playoff positions.

Here’s a look at where the teams stood in the district power rankings as of Sunday night. For full, updated rankings, click here.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Dallastown (18-2, 0.802580)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Cedar Cliff (20-0, 0.797030), No. 5 Cumberland Valley (17-3, 0.769121),

Local teams on the outside: No. 19 Carlisle (7-12, 0.518013).

Notes: With a win over Lower Dauphin Tuesday, the Colts wrapped up their first division title in program history. Cedar Cliff also clinched a berth in the Mid-Penn tournament, where it will face the Mid-Penn Commonwealth champion – either Cumberland Valley or Central Dauphin – in the first round scheduled for Feb. 15 at CD East. The Colts wrap up the regular season with a non-league game against the Rams, who sit at No. 3 in Class 6A, scheduled for Thursday … A three-game win streak, including a 53-41 win at Scranton Prep Saturday, helped the Eagles move up a spot in the rankings … If the rankings do not change, Cedar Cliff would receive a first-round bye, and Cumberland Valley would host No. 12 Lebanon in the preliminary round of the district tournament.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Gerttysburg (16-3, 0.740231)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Mechanicsburg (14-4, 0.723958), No. 15 Northern (9-10, 0.557508).

Local teams on the outside: No. 23 Red Land (5-14, 461861), No. 24 Shippensburg (3-11, 0.432030).

Notes: The Wildcats moved up one spot last week after extending their winning streak to seven games … The Polar Bears fell one spot with a six-point loss to James Buchanain and a three-point loss to West York … Mechanicsburg and Northern, who would face off in the first round if the power rankings would hold, have a non-league contest scheduled for Thursday in Mechanicsburg.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Delone Catholic (21-0, 0.804218)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 6 Big Spring (16-4, 0.707437).

Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Boiling Springs (4-15, 0.381107), No. 20 East Pennsboro (4-14, 0.341009).

Notes: Back-to-back losses to Manehim Central and Greencastle-Antrim knocked the Bulldogs down three spots in the rankings … Big Spring can lock up the Mid-Penn Colonial title with a win against Shippensburg Thursday … The teams responsible for Big Spring’s four losses this season are Columbia (No. 1 in Class 2A), Dallastown (No. 1 in 6A), Manheim Central (No. 4 in 5A) AND Greencastle-Antrim (No. 3 in 5A) … Big Spring would open the district tournament with a visit No. 3 Eastern York in the quarterfinals if nothing changes in the power rankings.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Brandywine Heights (16-3, 0.654893)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 6

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Trinity (12-6, 0.626058)

Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Camp Hill (3-15, 0.311630).

Notes: The Shamrocks have won their fifth straight games and remained in the hunt for a Mid-Penn Capital title with a 44-40 win over Bishop McDevitt Monday … If Trinity takes the No. 2 seed when the rankings are finalized, the Shamrocks would receive a bye to the district semifinals.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Columbia (19-0, 0.778113)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 4

Local teams in playoff positions: n/a

Local teams on the outside: n/a

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Christian School of York (18-1, 0.647778)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 8

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 7 West Shore Christian (10-9, 0.396824).

Local teams on the outside: No. 9 Harrisburg Academy (8-7 0.374756)

Notes: West Shore slid a pair of spots in the rankings after dropping its last three contest … Harrisburg Academy has climbed to within reach of a postseason berth with wins in four of its last five games … West Shore would face No. 2 Lititz Christian if neither team moves in the rankings before the deadline.

