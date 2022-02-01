Girls Basketball: Trinity weathers third-quarter surge, rallies for 44-40 win over rival Bishop McDevitt

As Trinity’s Mandy Roman’s 3-point shot rattled into the hoop with 5:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, the energy in Bishop McDevitt’s Saint Sebastian Hall fizzled into thin air.

Don’t get it wrong, the Crusaders were still well in Tuesday night’s Mid-Penn Capital scrap against the visiting Shamrocks, but it was Roman’s wing 3-pointer that gave the Shamrocks a 36-35 lead as time continued to bleed away.

Trinity, having weathered a 14-2 blitz from the Crusaders in the third quarter, remained composed and sank a few clutch buckets down the stretch to top their neighboring county rival 44-40.

The win now plants the Shamrocks (12-6, 9-1 Capital) atop the Capital standings alongside McDevitt (14-6, 10-1 Capital) with 11 days until the District 3 postseason power rankings are finalized.

“I just said to them, ‘You guys look defeated. You got to shake this. We got to put that behind us, and we got to play our game,’” Trinity head coach Kristi Britten said of the message to her team after the third quarter. “And I think that with our seniors on the court, they played very mature. All of our kids played very composed, which has been an issue for us in the past. So, that was a nice improvement.”

With the Crusaders leading 35-29 entering the fourth, the Shamrocks countered with eight straight points to open the quarter and seized the momentum the rest of the way through.

Leading the path to victory was Adrianna Stricek and Elaina Beckett, who each sped out of the gate scoring in the game’s opening minutes. The pair combined for 10 points in the first and helped charge Trinity to an 11-10 advantage.

Stricek finished her night with 18 points while Beckett scored 11 of her own. They registered the majority of their points in the paint.

“McDevitt did a great job playing help side defense,” Britten said, “so a couple times we were trying to get it in and they defended it really, really well. … We just tried to play to our strengths in that regard, and Elaina and Adrianna have been really consistent, solid forces for us.”

For McDevitt, Sophia Formica bucketed 16 points, draining four 3-balls along the way. In the Crusaders’ momentous third-quarter performance, she accounted for eight of the points, including a pair of treys. Formica was joined by Kennedy O’Brien and Olivia Grella in the 3-point barrage.

O’Brien was the only other Crusader to crack double-digits, bucketing 10 points.

“Their ability to penetrate was a concern,” Britten said of McDevitt. “It was a concern for us the first time we played them, so we played on the 2-3 matchup zone. And then, we’ve been working on full court man, and we thought maybe we’d throw something new at them and see how it did, how it worked. And I think that that also kind of geared and triggered our momentum.”

But with the blitz came the cold streak for the Crusaders. Granting seven points to their opposition, O’Brien eventually snapped the 7-0 run with a 3-ball of her own at the 4:40 mark. The teams bartered scores back-and-forth until the scoreboard showed 12.7 seconds remaining.

Standing at the foul line, Roman once again rose to the occasion and drilled a pair of free throws to make things 43-40. Eleven seconds later, she was called upon again and promptly iced the game with an additional free-throw make to gift-wrap a heart-stopping 44-40 win.

“I think just a couple things went our way in that fourth quarter,” Britten said, “and the girls just had the mindset to take it and run with it.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.