Girls Basketball: Trinity holds off Big Spring in Mid-Penn Tournament semifinal

Trinity’s Mandy Roman drove to the basket from the right side with tie winding down in the third quarter of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn semifinal against Big Spring at Mechanicsburg. The junior guard leaned in to the lane as the bodies shrank the space around her, absorbed the contact to draw a foul and flicked a shot through the hoop with 5.2 seconds remaining in the period. Roman completed the three-point play with a free-throw to bump the Shamrocks’ lead to 42-34.

For almost four full quarters after the Shamrocks sprinted to an early lead, Big Spring had barked its way back within striking distance. But each time, Trinity authored an appropriate response, grinding out a 53-44 victory.

“She had a way to get to the basket,” Big Spring coach Randy Jones said of Roman, whose 17 points led all scorers, “and she kind of put her team on her back when she needed to.

The advances the Shamrocks (16-6) to Thursday’s conference title game against Cedar Cliff – a 37-34 winner over Central Dauphin in the other semifinal – scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Milton Hershey School.

“To go against teams like Big Spring and Cedar Cliff,” said Trinity coach Kristi Britten, “that’s a nice, gritty two games for us.”

Roman scored 10 of her points in the second half, leading a trio of Trinity players who reached double figures in scoring. Elaina Beckett added 13 points, and Adrianna Stricek pitched in 10.

“We’ve been working a lot and talking a lot about giving up a good shot for a great shot,” Britten said. “It’s just that one extra pass, and our shooting percentage just skyrockets when we do that. We still struggle with that at times, but they got a lot better with it, and that’s what helped us at times down the stretch.”

Beckett scored nine of her points in the first half, including seven during a 9-0 second-quarter run that helped the Shamrocks stretch an early lead to 29-17 at the end of the first half.

“Their guards are quick,” Jones said of the Shamrocks, “and their bigs can move down the floor as well. I thought we did a good job at containing the dribble. We just gave up one or two second shots where we didn’t have room for that.”

At the other end of the floor, Beckett led Trinity’s defensive effort inside, tasked with containing Big Spring standout Laney Noreika, who finished the night with 12 points.

“Noreika has so many offensive moves,” Britten said, “the up-and-under and the drop step, and she’s really patient with that pivot and pivot and pivot until she gets that open look. She did a really nice job of it tonight, and I think Elaina Beckett did a really good job of being disciplined and staying straight up and moving with the pivots. I’m pretty happy with that.”

Noreika opened the second half with a drive to the basket that cut the deficit to 10 points. She and Emilee Sullivan (who also netted 12 points) led the second-half charge for the Bulldogs (18-5). With an aggressive defense and quick transition play, Big Spring scratched to within six points six different times in the second half.

Each time, the Shamrocks answered.

“We would get steals, and it just was kind of bad luck,” Jones said. “We knew we wanted to push the basketball, but they were ready.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

