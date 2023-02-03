HARRISBURG — In the opening seconds of Friday night's girls basketball contest between Trinity and Bishop McDevitt, Sophia Formica nailed a 3-pointer from the wing to give the Crusaders the early 3-0 advantage. Behind a partisan crowd at St. Sebastian Hall on the Bishop McDevitt campus, Joel Falcone's squad came out confident and looking to claim a Mid-Penn Capital title in the winner-take-all game.

But that lead was the last it would have all game, as the Shamrocks controlled the glass, relied on a deep bench, and outpaced the Crusaders 59-44 to add another accomplishment and to their storied history.

"We've won every single year that I've been here, and we felt the need to carry on that legacy," junior Sammi McAuliffe said. "I'm so proud we pulled through and made it happen."

The victory secured a season sweep over McDevitt, as Trinity previously beat them 40-38 in early January.

Emma Kostelac-Lauer drilled a 3-pointer to open the scoring for Trinity, and the "freshman spark," as head coach Kristi Britten called her after the game, took it upon herself to carry the offensive load in the second quarter. With McAuliffe and Alina Torchia in foul trouble, Kostelac-Lauer scored eight points in the period when the Shamrocks needed her energy and marksmanship to keep the momentum.

"In warm-ups, I was hitting most of my shots," Kostelac-Lauer said. "I was like, 'This is going to be a good game.'"

The only time Trinity (13-8, 12-2 Capital) looked vulnerable was when the fouls started piling up late in the first half, forcing Britten to go to her bench. But she got quality minutes from the reserves and found the right combinations in her lineup when needed.

"Every single person we put on the court contributed for us," the Trinity head coach said. "They played a really smart game. It was huge."

Nursing a six-point lead at the break, Trinity came out roaring in the second half, as Mandy Roman converted an old-fashioned three-point play and Kostelac-Lauer buried her third long-range shot of the game. Bishop McDevitt (16-6) then face-guarded the freshman sharpshooter, and that opened up the lane for penetration, which the Shamrocks answered by dishing down on the blocks to McAuliffe for easy baskets.

"We have been working on that all season," Britten said, "trying to be more physical and get to the paint to create something whether you go up yourself or kick because we have capable shooters as well."

Kostalac-Lauer and Roman led the way for the Shamrocks, each scoring 16 points, while McAuliffe chipped in 12. Kamya Jenkins andFormica were the only Crusaders in double digits, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

"We've had a roller-coaster path to get here," Britten said. "But I think tonight they were all dialed in."

Trinity closes out its regular season on Monday evening, traveling to face Mechanicsburg. The Shamrocks get more than a week off after that before the Mid-Penn semifinals tip-off on Tuesday, February 14.

