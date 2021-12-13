 Skip to main content
Girls Basketball

Girls Basketball: Tournament titles for Cedar Cliff, Northern and other notes from opening weekend

Trinity's Mandy Roman

Trinity's Mandy Roman, left, scored 17 points to help the Shamrocks earn their first win of the season, a 51-34 victory over New Oxford in the consolation game of New Oxford's tip-off tournament.

 Sentinel File

Tournament titles and top individual performances highlighted the Sentinel-area's season-opening weekend in girls basketball.

Here are some of the highlights.

Colts, Bears claim tip-off titles

A pair of teams won tournament championships on their home floor Saturday. Cedar Cliff, after blitzing CD East in the first round of the Lady Colts Tournament Friday, defeated Spring Grove 59-32 in Saturday’s title tilt. Olivia Jones scored eight of her team-high 13 points in a second half that saw the Colts pull away for a 2-0 start to the season.

Northern also hoisted a championship trophy after winning their 33rd annual tournament. The Polar Bears knocked off Dover in Friday’s opener before topping Carlisle 38-33 in the final. Sienna Ondecko collected tournament MVP honors, finishing with 32 total points over the two games, including 18 to lead all scorers in the final. Ondecko scored nine first-quarter points to help the Bears build a 13-3 lead over the Thundering Herd by the end of the first period.

Bounce-back efforts for Eagles , Shamrocks

Cumberland Valley and Trinity suffered season-opening losses Friday but rallied with victories Saturday. The Eagles dropped a 38-37 decision to Dallastown Friday in a tip-off tournament at Hempfield but ended the weekend with an emphatic 55-10 win over Solanco in the tournament’s consolation game. Jill Jekot scored 18 points in the victory after netting 16 in the opener.

After falling 54-46 in Friday’s New Oxford Tip-Off Tournament opener, Trinity bounced back with a 51-34 win over the hosts in the consolation game. Mandy Roman’s 17 points led all scorers in Saturday’s consolation game, and Elaina Beckett also finished in double figures, scoring 10 points.

2021-22 HS Girls Basketball Previews: Key returning players and notes for each team in Cumberland County

Strong start for Mechanicsburg

In the team’s first game since the District 3 Class 5A semifinals exactly nine months earlier, Mechanicsburg took down visiting Harrisburg 60-29 in a nonleague game Friday. The Wildcats’ Emma Castilla led all players with 19 points, and Cassie Eager added 18, knocking down four 3-pointers in a first half that saw Mechanicsburg build a 41-17 lead.

Girls Basketball: 5 Sentinel-area players to watch this season

Here are five players to watch this girls basketball season.

Emma Castilla, sr., forward, Mechanicsburg

Emma Castilla, sr., forward, Mechanicsburg

The 5-foot, 10-inch forward gave the Wildcats a push up front on the team's run to a Keystone Division title and a No. 1 seed at districts las…

Chelcie Forrester, sr., forward, Shippensburg

Chelcie Forrester, sr., forward, Shippensburg

After an ACL tear sidelined her for her entire junior season, the senior returns with the energy and tenacity that made her a force in the Gre…

Jill Jekot, so., guard, Cumberland Valley

Jill Jekot, so., guard, Cumberland Valley

Averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game last season for the District 3 Class 6A champions, Jekot earned All-S…

Laney Noreika, sr., guard/forward, Big Spring

Laney Noreika, sr., guard/forward, Big Spring

The 6-foot, 1-inch guard/forward was a presence on the Bulldogs' stifling defense that held opponents to 29 points per game last season.

Ryleigh Poole, jr., guard, Carlisle

Ryleigh Poole, jr., guard, Carlisle

With 7.7 points and 2.8 assists per game, Poole helped the Thundering Herd finish with their best record in several years last season.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

