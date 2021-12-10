Girls Basketball: Third-quarter surge sends Carlisle past East Pennsboro in tournament opener

DILLSBURG — East Pennsboro issued a challenge when Gabrielle Rentschler’s corner 3-pointer cut Carlisle’s lead to two in the early moments of the third quarter Friday night in Northern’s tip-off tournament.

The Thundering Herd answered.

Desi White drove along the baseline on the ensuing possession, leaning into a mass of humanity as she lifted in a pair of points, drew a foul and drained the earned free throw. The Carlisle bench erupted with a roar, and the black-and-green-jerseyed Herd players on the court turned White’s three-point play into a momentum-seizing 10-0 run, enough to send the team toward a 48-42 victory and a spot in Saturday’s championship game against the tournament’s host at 3 p.m. Northern advanced earlier Friday with a 42-25 win over Dover.

The momentum-seizing run for the Thundering Herd (1-0) also included a bucket from Ryhan Mitchell and five points from Ryleigh Poole, who finished the night with 18 points to lead all scorers.

At the other end, the Panthers (0-1) fell cold, going more than five minutes without a basket during the Thundering Herd’s charge.

“The call felt like it didn’t go our way,” first-year East Pennsboro coach Tyler Smith said, “and we kind of let that compound to seven, eight, nine points, and that ended up being the ballgame.”

Despite the seismic shift in momentum, the Panthers found their footing later in the second half. Trailing by as many as 17 points, the Panthers clawed their way back. Irys Kline registered a steal-and-score and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on her way to seven points, and Rentschler finished with eight points for an East Pennsboro team looking to find its fight after collecting three wins last season.

“We talked about changing the culture more than anything this year,” Smith said. “We’ve seen Carlisle, how they’re doing the same thing. We’re excited. We fought hard tonight. The scoreboard didn’t show a win, but at the same time, these girls showed more fight than I’ve seen since I’ve been part of this program.”

Stasyszyn pronounced a change in culture last season, her first at the helm. The Thundering Herd finished 5-5, posting their best winning percentage in years, and vowed to continue the trend after a COVID-19-related shutdown ended their season.

“These girls are hungry,” Stasyszyn said. “They really want it. It means a lot to them. They’re competing to win, which is something that we’re trying to instill on the program. I knew that they would be excited and that they would dominate effort. That’s what we always say. And I think they did that tonight, even through a lot of our inexperience and mistakes.”

Northern tops Dover

With three sophomores and a freshman in their starting lineup, the Polar Bears (1-0) searched for an offensive rhythm early in the game.

“I think when we started the first half, there were some first-game jitters,” said coach Paula Clendaniel, “but we worked our way through.”

The team’s defense led the charge, smothering the Eagles (0-1) down low and generating points through steals and transition baskets.

“I think when we weren’t hitting much in the first half,” Clendaniel said, “and then when we locked down defensively in the second half and got some steals and layups, the whole momentum changed.”

Siena Ondecko anchored Northern’s defensive front, using her reach to disrupt Dover passes and grab seven rebounds. At the other end of the floor, she finished with 14 points to lead all scorers.

“She’s going to be a force in the middle,” Clendaniel said of Ondecko.

Senior Brooke Bowman led the Eagles with 11 points and pulled in seven rebounds. Dover meets East Pennsboro in the tournament’s consolation game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

