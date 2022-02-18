Girls Basketball: Taylor Ferraro turns 'little things' into big contributions for champion Cedar Cliff

HERSHEY – Night after night throughout the girls basketball season, in two-dozen Cedar Cliff games and just as many Cedar Cliff wins, junior guard Taylor Ferraro gritted her teeth, leaned in and lined up against the opponent’s top guard.

In Thursday’s Mid-Penn girls basketball championship game, under the bright lights and circular balcony at Milton Hershey’s Spartan Center, the assignment du jour involved matching up with Mandy Roman, Trinity's fleet-footed catalyst on both ends of the floor.

“She definitely pushed me and pressured me hard,” Ferraro said, “which got me to handle the ball more, and she definitely pushed me on defense to keep her in front of me and maintain her speed. She’s a very solid player.”

Roman gave the Shamrocks an early spark in the matchup, slicing through the Cedar Cliff defense for six first-quarter points and finishing the first half with eight points.

But Ferraro and the Colts weathered the early flurry. Roman finished the game with 12 points, but the Colts held off the Shamrocks for their first Mid-Penn title in a 52-36 decision. On a team filled with players who pride themselves on their selflessness and their versatility, Ferraro has epitomized the style, embracing the challenges that arrive with her role.

“She’s always everywhere on the floor, both offensively and defensively” said Cedar Cliff coach Scott Weyant, “She gets the toughest guard assignment every night and handles it. She also gives us good points at times. Even when she doesn’t score, all the little things that she does definitely pay off.”

Ferraro finished with nine points Thursday, complementing a defensive effort that included a block with 3:39 remaining and speed that turned potential Trinity transition baskets into passes and resets.

“It definitely gives me more adrenaline,” she said, “knowing that I am guarding one of their top offensive players.”

Ferraro’s drive in a season that led Cedar Cliff to Mid-Penn gold and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 3 Class 6A playoffs began with a setback more than two months before the Colts took the floor for their opener. A standout forward on the Colts girls soccer team, with aspirations to play on the pitch at the college level, Ferraro tore her MCL and suffered a dislocated patella in an Oct. 5 game against Cumberland Valley.

Her soccer season was over with seven games remaining on the regular-season schedule.

“It was definitely a struggle in the beginning,” said Ferraro, who still led the team with eight goals and received a second consecutive Mid-Penn Commonwealth first-team all-star selection from the league’s coaches, “knowing I couldn’t play sports and make my team better in soccer.”

After the initial wave of disappointment, she turned her attention toward the basketball season.

“It was definitely a relief,” she said, “knowing that I could come back and compete, and knowing that I had the girls behind my back to pick me up and everything. It really helped me recover faster.”

After a month and a half of physical therapy, Ferraro was cleared to play, forming a back-court nucleus of classmate Sydney Weyant and freshman Olivia Jones and adjusting to the mechanics of playing with a restrictive brace that stretched from mid-thigh to mid-calf.

“At first, the knee brace gave me a little bit of a restriction,” she said, “but as soon as I started adjusting to it, I felt like I could just play my game and got comfortable doing it.”

Also aiding in the comfort was the Colts’ hot start to the season, which included a 20-point win at Mechanicsburg and a 23-point win against Mifflin County, two Keystone Division contenders, in their first two Keystone contests.

“When we got to the Mechanicsburg and Mifflin games,” Ferraro said, “we realized how much, as a team, we liked playing together and what we could accomplish this season.”

Ferraro forged her way through the regular season, matching opposing guards, stride for stride, and averaging 8.4 points per game to complement and arsenal of the little things that contribute to a championship run.

“The deflections,” Scott Weyant said, “the help side, the 50-50 balls on the floor, she’s always there. It just adds up.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

