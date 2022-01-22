Girls Basketball: Shippensburg wins in return and other notes from Friday's games

Shippensburg returned to the girls basketball court for the first time in 13 days Friday and did so in style, defeating visiting James Buchanan 55-53.

They Greyhounds (2-5, 2-4 Colonial), who had not played a game since Jan. 8 due to the school district’s switch to remote learning after an increase in COVID-19 cases, avenged a 26-point loss to James Buchanan earlier this season.

The Rockets (11-3, 7-2) had led 20-11 through one quarter and a 28-24 lead at halftime.

The win was the Greyhounds’ first since Dec. 17. They ended a four-game losing streak.

A sweet 16 for Cedar Cliff

Four Cedar Cliff players scored eight points or more in Friday’s 54-15 win against Hershey, the team's 16th straight victory. Sydney Weyant and Olivia Jones each scored 10 points while Taylor Ferraro and Ryan Kaercher each netted eight. The Colts (16-0, 10-0 Keystone) improved their defensive average to 24 points allowed per game. In the last week, they won three games by an average margin of 31 points.

Hawbaker beats the buzzer against Carlisle

Freshman Jess Hawbaker’s steal and long 3-point shot at the buzzer sank Carlisle, 50-47, in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth bout. The Thundering Herd (6-9, 5-6 Commonwealth), which defeated CD East Wednesday, have not won consecutive games this season.

Friday’s Scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College 50, Carlisle 47

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 54, Northern 10

Mechanicsburg 36, Red Land 21

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 56, Boiling Springs 30

Greencastle-Antrim 53, Northern 10

Shippensburg 55, James Buchanan 53

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt 54, East Pennsboro 38

Trinity 61, Middletown 50

Saturday’s Schedule

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s Schedule

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 5:30 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

West Perry at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Steelton-Highspire, 6 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

