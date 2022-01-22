Girls Basketball: Shippensburg wins in return and other notes from Friday's games

Shippensburg returned to the girls basketball court for the first time in 13 days Friday and did so in style, defeating visiting James Buchanan 55-53.
They Greyhounds (2-5, 2-4 Colonial), who had not played a game since Jan. 8 due to the school district’s switch to remote learning after an increase in COVID-19 cases, avenged a 26-point loss to James Buchanan earlier this season.
The Rockets (11-3, 7-2) had led 20-11 through one quarter and a 28-24 lead at halftime.
The win was the Greyhounds’ first since Dec. 17. They ended a four-game losing streak.
A sweet 16 for Cedar Cliff
Four Cedar Cliff players scored eight points or more in Friday’s 54-15 win against Hershey, the team's 16th straight victory. Sydney Weyant and Olivia Jones each scored 10 points while Taylor Ferraro and Ryan Kaercher each netted eight. The Colts (16-0, 10-0 Keystone) improved their defensive average to 24 points allowed per game. In the last week, they won three games by an average margin of 31 points.
Hawbaker beats the buzzer against Carlisle
Freshman Jess Hawbaker’s steal and long 3-point shot at the buzzer sank Carlisle, 50-47, in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth bout. The Thundering Herd (6-9, 5-6 Commonwealth), which defeated CD East Wednesday, have not won consecutive games this season.
BARN. BURNER. 🔥@SCGBball freshman Jess Hawbaker has her prayer answered as State College takes down Carlisle 50-47.— Jon Draeger (@j_draeger43) January 22, 2022
(via @CNETCentreCo ) pic.twitter.com/YhHKSIoHXB
Friday’s Scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College 50, Carlisle 47
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 54, Northern 10
Mechanicsburg 36, Red Land 21
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 56, Boiling Springs 30
Greencastle-Antrim 53, Northern 10
Shippensburg 55, James Buchanan 53
Mid-Penn Capital
Bishop McDevitt 54, East Pennsboro 38
Trinity 61, Middletown 50
Saturday’s Schedule
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Monday’s Schedule
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 5:30 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Waynesboro at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
West Perry at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Steelton-Highspire, 6 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross