Girls Basketball: Seniors Hill, Parsons help Cumberland Valley top Carlisle on Senior Night

Cumberland Valley’s Dejah Hill glided toward the home bench with a bemused smile almost as wide as her outstretched arms at the end of the first half Friday night at the Eagle Dome. The 6-foot center/forward had reached up from the paint, pulled in a rebound and flicked in a buzzer-beating putback, all in a fluid fraction of a second, to give the Eagles a 29-11 lead over visiting Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash.

Hill and Natalie Parsons, the Eagles’ two seniors recognized before the game in a ceremony, combined to score 28 points in a 61-20 Cumberland Valley victory to close out the team’s regular-season home schedule.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for four years,” Hill said. “Everyone says that it comes really fast, but time definitely flew by. I had a bunch of family members and friends come here for this. Some flew out from Florida. It was just amazing.”

With the win, the Eagles (16-3, 13-0 Commonwealth) maintained their one-game lead over rival Central Dauphin in the division standings. After a Saturday bus ride to Scranton Prep for a nonleague matinee, the Cumberland Valley wraps up its conference slate and regular season with a showdown against the Rams scheduled for Tuesday in Harrisburg.

“We’re getting healthy again, which is nice,” Cumberland Valley coach Bill Wolf said. “Ultimately we’ve got to continue to improve, but I like where we’re sitting.”

Parsons opened the scoring with a drive into the lane and a floating jump shot that sank through the basket 74 seconds after the opening tip to give the Eagles a lead they never surrendered. They built a 9-0 lead through the first six minutes, as the Thundering Herd (7-12, 5-9) endured a start as cold as the plummeting temperatures outside the gym.

“Offensively, we got everything that we wanted,” Carlisle coach Kelsey Stasyszyn said. “We followed the game plan. We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket.”

Trailing 14-4 through the end of the first quarter and 20-4 two minutes into the second, the Carlisle offense started to stir. Ryleigh Poole hit a pair of shots for five points, and Desi White added a pair of points, but the Eagles answered with a 4-0 run from Carla Morrison and Hill, at the buzzer, to take a 17-point lead into the break.

Carlisle’s Rhyan Mitchell opened the scoring in the third quarter — on her way seven points to lead the Herd — but the Eagles took a 23-2 run into the fourth quarter, which concluded with a Lexi Holcomb 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer and featured a mix of passes inside and shots from distance.

“I think it was just being patient,” said Parsons, who finished the night with 10 points, “looking for the one who’s open and not taking shots right away.”

Hill scored six of her 18 points in the third-quarter surge, and Jill Jekot capped the run, and a team-high 20-point night, with a driving basket that drew a foul with 6:17 remaining. The junior also helped the Eagles keep their momentum with her rebounding presence in the paint.

Outscored and outrebounded, Carlisle suffered its third straight setback despite posting a season low in the turnover column.

“We only had 12 turnovers tonight,” Stasyszyn said, “and that’s been a huge problem for us this season — taking care of the ball. That might be our lowest total all season, so that was a positive.”

Carlisle wraps up its season with a trip to Northern Monday followed by home contests against West Perry and Waynesboro.

A sweep would give the Herd double-digit wins for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

“That’s the goal at this point,” Stasyszyn said, “just get to 10 wins. We don’t lose anyone next year, so hopefully we can get in the gym this offseason. We have to get better, and we can come back next year for a playoff push.”

While the Herd looked ahead, the Eagles remained in the moment for a beat, soaking in their Senior Night triumph, a memory Hill said she will remember forever.

“When I was walking back to the bench,” Hill said of beating the second-quarter buzzer, “I was really excited to just celebrate that moment as a team. Everyone came together during this game. It was just really fun.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

