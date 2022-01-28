Girls Basketball: Second-quarter surge propels Cedar Cliff past Milton Hershey

With time winding down in the second quarter, Cedar Cliff senior Emily Ford curled away from the Milton Hershey defense and unloaded a 3-point shot from the top of the key. The attempt bounced off the side of the rim, but the Colts’ Ryan Kaercher collected the rebound and flipped it into the basket as the buzzer sounded.

The first half began with the sounds of a Senior Night ceremony bouncing off the walls. It ended with a 15-2 run for the Mid-Penn Keystone-leading Colts, who pulled away for a 63-20 victory, clinched at least a share of the division championship and secured a spot in the conference tournament.

“We still have unfinished business,” said Cedar Cliff coach Scott Weyant. “We want to finish strong in our last two league games, so we don’t want to leave anything to chance. That’s still our main focus. We still have a lot of work to do.”

The Colts (12-0 Keystone) had work to do in the middle stages of the first half. The senior-laden starting lineup — Kaercher, Ford, Meghan Schraeder and Sam Reilly, along with junior Sydney Weyant — had built a 10-2 lead with 2:16 remaining in the opening frame.

The youthful Spartans (2-14, 0-11), in their first year under head coach Tina Klotzbeecher-Thomas, cluttered the Colts’ path to coronation with a 6-2 run to end the first quarter, cutting the deficit to four when Tarianda Washington scored two of her team-high nine points in the waning seconds of the quarter.

“We had a few mental lapses here in the first half,” Scott Weyant said, “just with rotation stuff that we were doing, but I think we’ve been very consistent defensively. That’s been our mainstay.”

Milton Hershey challenged the Cedar Cliff defense into the second quarter, trading baskets with the Colts for the first 90 seconds of the period.

Then the Colts took over.

“At first we were kind of just out of our groove,” Kaercher said, “but we got back into it.”

Olivia Jones scored six of her eight points during Cedar Cliff’s decisive 13-0 run in a four-minute stretch of the second quarter. The freshman also absorbed several rebounds on the defensive end, setting up the offense with long outlet passes.

The Colts also clogged the lanes and converged on Milton Hershey players in the paint. They held the Spartans to one field goal in the final 6:31 of the first half and six total points across the final two quarters.

“We let too many drives get to the basket without giving help (in the first quarter),” Weyant, “so we tried to lock that down in the second quarter, and we did a very nice job in the second half.”

Sydney Weyant sparked another 12-0 Cedar Cliff run early in the fourth quarter with two of her game-high 12 points. Schraeder added 10 points, punctuating a series of quick-passing combination plays.

“It’s beautiful basketball,” Scott Weyant said, “when you share it. Everybody’s involved, and you know that if you work hard and you run the lanes that you’re going to get the pass.”

Milton Hershey sat out the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns and dropped their first 12 games of the 2020-21 season. But Friday’s loss came on the heels of a 60-30 win over York Tech, Milton Hershey’s second victory of the week.

“They’re starting to play hard,” Thomas-Klotzbeecher-Thomas said, “and that’s part of the game.”

