Girls Basketball: Ryleigh Poole's 21 points pace Carlisle and other notes from Wednesday

Ryleigh Poole netted 21 points to lead all scorers and pace Carlisle to its second win in three games, a 52-34 Mid-Penn Commonwealth decision over visiting Chambersburg Wednesday at Gene Evans Gymnasium.

The Thundering Herd (3-3 overall, 2-2 Commonwealth) soared to a 20-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Poole led the charge in the opening period with 13 points, including nine on a trio of 3-pointers, to set the tone.

Rhyan Mitchell added to the lead with eight total points, and Desi White finished the night with six. Joelle Rheam led the Trojans (1-4, 1-2) with 16 points.

The Herd’s next scheduled game pits them against Cedar Crest in the first round of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament scheduled for Tuesday.

Mechanicsburg tops Lower Dauphin with range

A dozen 3-pointers powered Mechanicsburg to a 56-33 Mid-Penn Keystone win at Lower Daupihin. Priya Loran (who led the team with 18 points) and Jayden Eager (16 points) both knocked down four 3s. Cassie Eager added three on her way to 11 points, and Kerrigan Lebo accounted for the other long-range shot. Mechanicsburg’s 10 first-half 3-pointers gave the Wildcats (4-1, 3-1) a 31-14 lead at the break and sent them on their way to the team’s third straight win.

At the other end, Lauren Wahlers led the Falcons (3-4, 2-2) with 12 points. Lower Dauphin did not score a 3-pointer in the contest.

Mechanicsburg takes its three-game winning streak into the Reading Holiday Tournament and a first-round matchup with William Penn scheduled for Monday.

East Pennsboro girls pick up 1st win

Nine different players scored points for East Pennsboro in a 48-28 Mid-Penn Capital win over visiting Steelton-Highspire, the program’s first win under head coach Tyler Smith.

Irys Kline scored 12 points to lead the Panthers (1-6, 1-3 Capital), including five points in a second quarter that turned a 10-6 deficit into a 22-18 halftime lead. Amelia Daihl added nine points, and Jessalyn Welsh scored eight for East Pennsboro. Steel-High’s Messiah Cloud led all scorers with 19 points for the Rollers (0-5, 0-2).

East Pennsboro is scheduled to return to the court Jan. 3, hosting Bermudian Springs in a non-league contest.

Wednesday’s Scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 52, Chambersburg 34

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 56, Red Land 19

Mechanicsburg 56, Lower Dauphin 33

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry 44, Shippensburg 32

Big Spring 57, James Buchanan 42

Greencastle-Antrim 42, Boiling Springs 13

Northern 43, Waynesboro 29

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro 48, Steelton-Highspire 28

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

