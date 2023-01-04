Girls Basketball: Rested Northern, Trinity and Cedar Cliff open 2023 with wins and other notes from Tuesday

Northern, Trinity and Cedar Cliff had all gone at least 12 days without playing a regular-season girls basketball game. None of them showed signs of rust in a return to action Tuesday on their respective home courts. The Polar Bears pounced on West Perry for a 61-33 decision in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division while the Shamrocks defeated cross-town rival Camp Hill 52-34 in the Capital Division and the Colts remained unbeaten with a 47-25 Keystone victory over Palmyra.

Cassidy Sadler’s 16 points led all scorers and paced Northern (9-1, 4-1 Colonial) to its fourth straight win. During that stretch, the Polar Bears have outscored opponents by 30 points with the smallest margin of victory registering at 26 points. The team’s only loss of the season came in a 41-40 setback against Greencastle-Antrim in their division opener Dec. 13.

Siena Ondecko and Addison Place complemented Sadlers 16 points with eight apiece in Tuesday’s victory over the Mustangs (6-3, 3-1). Anna Lehman added seven. Northern can match its season-long winning streak of five games when it visits Boiling Springs in a nonleague game Friday.

Trinity entered the holiday break on a sour note with a 53-48 nonleague loss at home to Columbia but set the tone for its first game in 2023, outscoring the Lions 22-9 in the first quarter and 37-13 at halftime. Mandy Roman scored eight first-quarter points on her way to a team-high total of 10. Eleven other players joined her on the scoresheet for the Shamrocks (5-4, 4-0 Capital), who remained unbeaten in division play heading into Friday’s contest at Middletown. Sophia Shaw and Gabby Giles led Camp Hill with nine points and eight points, respectively. The Lions (2-8, 0-4) aim to bounce back Friday at Susquehanna Township.

Olivia Jones paced the Colts (9-0, 4-0 Keystone) with 19 points, including 17 of Cedar Cliff’s 39 first-half points. Senior guards Taylor Ferraro and Sydney Weyant added 13 points and seven points, respectively.

Cedar Cliff held Palmyra (3-7, 1-3) to four second-half field goals and 10 second-half points. The Colts have held opponents to 30 points or fewer in eight of their nine contests, and they’ve scored 40 points or more each time they’ve taken the court.

Cedar Cliff remains home for a Keystone showdown with Mifflin County scheduled for Thursday. The Colts are one of three unbeaten District 3 teams in Class 6A, joining Central York (10-0) and Lebanon (9-0).

CV, Carlisle cool off

While the Bears, Shamrocks and Colts maintained their momentum, Cumberland Valley and Carlisle both dropped decisions to Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes after long trips on the bus. The Eagles (6-3, 3-1 Commonwealth) suffered their first loss of the season in Pennsylvania with a 51-41 setback at Altoona (3-4, 3-1) despite a 31-point performance from junior Jill Jekot. Meanwhile the Herd (6-4, 2-2) trailed State College 34-20 at halftime and couldn’t overcome the early deficit in a 59-48 loss to the Lions (3-5, 2-2). Carlisle had won five of its previous six games.

Both teams return home to continue their Commonwealth slate Friday. The Eagles host rival Central Dauphin while the Herd welcome Altoona.

Mechanicsburg seniors continue surge

Senior leaders Gracen Nutt and Priya Loran continued to lead Mechanicsburg after classmate Jayden Eager suffered a season-ending injury in December. Nutt led all scorers with 15 points, Loran added 12 – reaching double figures for the third straight game – and the Wildcats earned their fourth win in a row with a 55-21 decision over visiting Hershey.

The seniors weren’t the only ones to contribute for the Wildcats (9-2, 3-2 Keystone), who led by 10 points at the end of the first quarter and stretched it to 22 by halftime. Mechanicsburg freshmen Alaina Sweet, Lauden Lebo and Maycee Yanoski, accounted for 13 of Mechanicsburg’s 17 points in the second quarter. Sweet finished with 11 points while Lebo and Yanoski added four each, and sophomore Jada Lacey added five. Irmarie Rodriguez paced the Trojans (0-10, 0-4) with 10 points.

Mechanicsburg can match a season-long five-game win streak with a victory at Mifflin County Friday.

Bubblers challenge McDevitt

Bishop McDevitt improved to 5-0 in the Mid-Penn’s Capital Division with single-digit margins of victory in four of the games. The latest team to challenge the Crusaders was a Boiling Springs squad that pushed McDevitt to the final buzzer. Led by Molly Kimmel’s 10 points, the Bubblers (3-6, 1-3 Capital) found themselves within two points at the end of the third quarter. But the Crusaders (5-1, 4-0) bought themselves breathing room in the fourth quarter with 10 points from Sophia Formica over the final eight minutes of play. Formica led all scorers with 15 points. Maya Dickerson added nine, converting all six of her second-half free-throw attempts.

Boiling Springs is scheduled to visit East Pennsboro Friday while McDevitt hosts Steelton-Highspire.

Tuesday’s top 5 scorers

Based on results submitted to The Sentinel

Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley – 31 points

Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff – 19 points

Cassidy Sadler, Northern – 16 points

Gracen Nutt, Mechanicsburg – 15 points

Taylor Ferraro, Cedar Cliff – 13 points

Tuesday's results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College 59, Carlisle 48

Altoona 51, Cumberland Valley 41

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 47, Palmyra 25

Mechanicsburg 55, Hershey 21

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 61, West Perry 33

Greencastle-Antrim 58, Big Spring 19

James Buchanan 55, Shippensburg 51

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt 42, Boiling Springs 34

Trinity 52, Camp Hill 34

Susquehanna Township 49, East Pennsboro 42

Wednesday's schedule

Nonleague

Red Land at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 5:30 p.m.

