Girls Basketball: Red Land ends division drought and other notes from Friday's games

Red Land girls basketball ended a drought in a big way Friday. The Patriots’ 44-39 Mid-Penn Keystone win at Palmyra was the program’s first division victory since Jan. 20, 2016 and snapped a 70-game division losing streak.
Three Patriots (2-2 overall, 1-1 Keystone) finished with double-digit point totals. Summer Emlet led the team with 12 points, followed by Zayda Crumpton with 11 and Carlee Collier with 10, including five during a key 8-0 run in the fourth quarter.
Red Land returns home Monday to host reigning Keystone Division champion Mechanicsburg before visiting West Shore rival Cedar Cliff Wednesday.
Top scorers
Five Sentinel-area players recorded at least 20 points Friday.
Mechanicsburg’s Cassie Eager hit five 3-pointers on her way to 25 points in the Wildcats’ 60-36 win over visiting Hershey.
Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot scored 11 of her 22 points in the first quarter to set the tone for the Eagles’ third straight win, a 50-38 decision at State College.
People are also reading…
Adrianna Stricek scored 21 points for Trinity in a non-league game at Columbia. Stricek scored nine points in the fourth quarter, but the Shamrocks fell 59-56 in overtime.
Shippensburg’s Checlcie Forrester registered 20 points in the Greyhounds’ first win of the season, a 64-32 decision over Boiling Springs. Forrester knocked down all four of her free-throw attempts.
Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones hit the 20-point mark for the second straight game, dropping 20 points to help the Colts remain unbeaten with a 65-42 win over Mifflin County.
Carlisle rallies at CD East
The Thundering Herd ended a two-game skid Friday after winning their season opener.
Trailing 31-23 through the first half at Central Dauphin East, Carlisle clamped down defensively, allowing 11 second-half points and bringing home a 51-42 victory.
Carlisle (2-2, 1-1 Commonwealth) hosts State College Monday.
Friday’s scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle 51, CD East 42
Cumberland Valley 50, State College 38
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg 60, Hershey 36
Red Land 44, Palmyra 39
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry 45, Northern 33
Shippensburg 64, Boiling Springs 32
Mid-Penn Capital
Middletown 65, East Pennsboro 43
Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, ppd.
Nonleague
Columbia 59, Trinity 56 (OT)
Saturday’s schedule
Nonleague
Camp Hill at Lancaster Mennonite, 12:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Hazleton, 2 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Monday’s schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Greemcastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevit, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross