Girls Basketball: Red Land ends division drought and other notes from Friday's games

Red Land girls basketball ended a drought in a big way Friday. The Patriots’ 44-39 Mid-Penn Keystone win at Palmyra was the program’s first division victory since Jan. 20, 2016 and snapped a 70-game division losing streak.

Three Patriots (2-2 overall, 1-1 Keystone) finished with double-digit point totals. Summer Emlet led the team with 12 points, followed by Zayda Crumpton with 11 and Carlee Collier with 10, including five during a key 8-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Red Land returns home Monday to host reigning Keystone Division champion Mechanicsburg before visiting West Shore rival Cedar Cliff Wednesday.

Top scorers

Five Sentinel-area players recorded at least 20 points Friday.

Mechanicsburg’s Cassie Eager hit five 3-pointers on her way to 25 points in the Wildcats’ 60-36 win over visiting Hershey.

Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot scored 11 of her 22 points in the first quarter to set the tone for the Eagles’ third straight win, a 50-38 decision at State College.

Adrianna Stricek scored 21 points for Trinity in a non-league game at Columbia. Stricek scored nine points in the fourth quarter, but the Shamrocks fell 59-56 in overtime.

Shippensburg’s Checlcie Forrester registered 20 points in the Greyhounds’ first win of the season, a 64-32 decision over Boiling Springs. Forrester knocked down all four of her free-throw attempts.

Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones hit the 20-point mark for the second straight game, dropping 20 points to help the Colts remain unbeaten with a 65-42 win over Mifflin County.

Carlisle rallies at CD East

The Thundering Herd ended a two-game skid Friday after winning their season opener.

Trailing 31-23 through the first half at Central Dauphin East, Carlisle clamped down defensively, allowing 11 second-half points and bringing home a 51-42 victory.

Carlisle (2-2, 1-1 Commonwealth) hosts State College Monday.

Friday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 51, CD East 42

Cumberland Valley 50, State College 38

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 60, Hershey 36

Red Land 44, Palmyra 39

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry 45, Northern 33

Shippensburg 64, Boiling Springs 32

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 65, East Pennsboro 43

Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, ppd.

Nonleague

Columbia 59, Trinity 56 (OT)

Saturday’s schedule

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Lancaster Mennonite, 12:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Hazleton, 2 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Monday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greemcastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevit, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com.

