Girls Basketball: Previewing Tuesday's Mid-Penn semifinals

The girls basketball postseason kicks off with the Mid-Penn Conference Tournament scheduled to begin with semifinals Tuesday.

Three local teams clinched spots in the four-team sprint for a conference title. Undefeated Cedar Cliff won the Keystone Division outright and looks to keep the momentum going against Mid-Penn Commonwealth co-champion Central Dauphin. On the other side of the bracket, Mid-Penn Colonial champion Big Spring faces off against Mid-Penn Capital co-champion Trinity.

Following is a look at the matchups, as teams look to advance to Thursday’s championship game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Milton Hershey School.

Cedar Cliff (22-0) vs. Central Dauphin (14-2)

How they got there: The Colts charged through the regular season without a loss, capturing the first division title in program history. The Rams rattled off 13 wins in their last 14 games, knocking off Cumberland Valley to force a tie atop the Commonwealth division. Cedar Cliff was responsible for Rams’ only loss in that stretch.

Head-to-head: The Colts took the regular-season meeting between the two teams, winning 32-28 Thursday in Cedar Cliff’s final regular-season game.

Players to watch: Cedar Cliff freshman Olivia Jones has given the Colts a back-court boost. Jones netted 16 points to lead all scorers Thursday. Central Dauphin senior Caroline Shiery led the Rams with 14.4 points per game through the regular season.

Number to know: In both of their losses this season, the Rams were held to a season-low 28 points. They averaged 53.1 points per game in their other 14 games.

Key to the game: At 6 feet, 3 inches, Shiery presents a matchup problem in the paint. Cedar Cliff’s senior tandem of Ryan Kaercher and Meghan Schraeder lead the Colts’ defensive effort inside.

Big Spring (18-4) vs. Trinity (15-6)

How they got there: The Bulldogs captured their first division title since 2013 while the Shamrocks won their final seven regular-season games en route to earning a share of the Capital Division crown.

Head-to-head/Common opponents: Both teams defeated Camp Hill during the regular season. The Shamrocks swept the Lions 56-26 and 49-31 in their Capital division slate while the Bulldogs won a 51-11 nonleague game Jan. 6. Both teams also lost to Columbia, the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 2A tournament. The Bulldogs fell to the Crimson Tide 70-51 in their home tip-off tournament while the Shamrocks dropped a 59-56 decision Dec. 17.

Players to watch: The Noreika sisters — senior Laney and sophomore Maylei — have powered the Bulldogs this season. Adrianna Stricek, a Wilson College commit, led the Shamrocks in the regular season with 12.1 points per game.

Number to know: 74-9 is the combined record of the four teams that defeated Big Spring in the regular season.

Key to the game: Turnovers could be the deciding factor against two disciplined teams.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

