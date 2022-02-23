Girls Basketball: Previewing Thursday's Class 6A quarterfinals

A pair of local girls basketball teams look to clinch berths in the state tournament and advance to the District 3 Class 6A semifinals with wins Thursday. Mid-Penn champion Cedar Cliff opens its district tournament against Penn Manor after a first-round bye while defending district champion Cumberland Valley visits Red Lion and looks to build on Monday’s first-round victory.
Here is a quick look at the matchups.
No. 1 Cedar Cliff (24-0) vs. No. 8 Penn Manor (17-8)
Semifinal opponent: No. 4 Central Dauphin or No. 5 Central York (Monday)
Notes: Thursday’s tip-off will mark one week since the Colts won the Mid-Penn title. Penn Manor lost an overtime decision to Ephrata in the Lancaster-Lebanon semifinals. Cedar Cliff’s season ended with a loss to Cumberland Valley in the district quarterfinals last year.
Notes: Cumberland Valley went 1-1 against York County teams during the regular season, dropping a 38-37 decision in the season opener and defeating Central York 43-38 at home Jan. 8. Red Lion closed its regular season on a three-game winning streak before falling to Eastern York in the first round of the York-Adams playoffs. Red Lion lost to Central Dauphin in last year’s Class 6A quarterfinals.
Night after night throughout the girls basketball season, in two-dozen Cedar Cliff games and just as many Cedar Cliff wins, junior guard Taylor Ferraro gritted her teeth, leaned in and lined up against the opponent’s top guard.
Cedar Cliff's Samantha Reilly, right, and Central Dauphin's Megan Cavoli scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.