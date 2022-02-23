Girls Basketball: Previewing Thursday's Class 6A quarterfinals

A pair of local girls basketball teams look to clinch berths in the state tournament and advance to the District 3 Class 6A semifinals with wins Thursday. Mid-Penn champion Cedar Cliff opens its district tournament against Penn Manor after a first-round bye while defending district champion Cumberland Valley visits Red Lion and looks to build on Monday’s first-round victory.

Here is a quick look at the matchups.

No. 1 Cedar Cliff (24-0) vs. No. 8 Penn Manor (17-8)

When/where: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Cedar Cliff

Semifinal opponent: No. 4 Central Dauphin or No. 5 Central York (Monday)

Notes: Thursday’s tip-off will mark one week since the Colts won the Mid-Penn title. Penn Manor lost an overtime decision to Ephrata in the Lancaster-Lebanon semifinals. Cedar Cliff’s season ended with a loss to Cumberland Valley in the district quarterfinals last year.

No. 6 Cumberland Valley (18-4) at No. 3 Red Lion (18-4)

When/where: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Red Lion (200 Horace Mann Ave, Red Lion, PA 17356

Semifinal opponent: No. 3 Dallastown or No. 10 Manheim Township (Monday)

Notes: Cumberland Valley went 1-1 against York County teams during the regular season, dropping a 38-37 decision in the season opener and defeating Central York 43-38 at home Jan. 8. Red Lion closed its regular season on a three-game winning streak before falling to Eastern York in the first round of the York-Adams playoffs. Red Lion lost to Central Dauphin in last year’s Class 6A quarterfinals.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.