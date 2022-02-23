 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls Basketball: Previewing Thursday's Class 6A quarterfinals

  • 0
CC CD 1.jpg

Cedar Cliff's Samantha Reilly, right, and Central Dauphin's Megan Cavoli scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

A pair of local girls basketball teams look to clinch berths in the state tournament and advance to the District 3 Class 6A semifinals with wins Thursday. Mid-Penn champion Cedar Cliff opens its district tournament against Penn Manor after a first-round bye while defending district champion Cumberland Valley visits Red Lion and looks to build on Monday’s first-round victory.

Here is a quick look at the matchups.

No. 1 Cedar Cliff (24-0) vs. No. 8 Penn Manor (17-8)

When/where: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Cedar Cliff

Girls Basketball: Taylor Ferraro turns 'little things' into big contributions for champion Cedar Cliff

Semifinal opponent: No. 4 Central Dauphin or No. 5 Central York (Monday)

Notes: Thursday’s tip-off will mark one week since the Colts won the Mid-Penn title. Penn Manor lost an overtime decision to Ephrata in the Lancaster-Lebanon semifinals. Cedar Cliff’s season ended with a loss to Cumberland Valley in the district quarterfinals last year.

People are also reading…

No. 6 Cumberland Valley (18-4) at No. 3 Red Lion (18-4)

When/where: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Red Lion (200 Horace Mann Ave, Red Lion, PA 17356

Semifinal opponent: No. 3 Dallastown or No. 10 Manheim Township (Monday)

Notes: Cumberland Valley went 1-1 against York County teams during the regular season, dropping a 38-37 decision in the season opener and defeating Central York 43-38 at home Jan. 8. Red Lion closed its regular season on a three-game winning streak before falling to Eastern York in the first round of the York-Adams playoffs. Red Lion lost to Central Dauphin in last year’s Class 6A quarterfinals.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News