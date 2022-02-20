Girls Basketball: Previewing the opening rounds of the District 3 playoffs

The girls basketball postseason continues with the District 3 playoffs and opening-round games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Three local teams – Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and West Shore Christian – are set to tip off in the early rounds while Cedar Cliff, Big Spring and Trinity received byes to rounds later in the week.

Here’s a look at the matchups scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Class 6A

No. 6 Cumberland Valley (17-4) vs. No. 11 Governor Mifflin (17-8)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., at Cumberland Valley.

Quarterfinal opponent: No. 3 Red Lion (Thursday)

Notes: The reigning district champion Eagles have not played since they dropped a 44-24 decision to Central Dauphin in their Feb. 8 season finale. The Mustangs went 2-0 against the Mid-Penn during the regular season with wins over Lower Dauphin and Central Dauphin East. Cumberland Valley went 8-1 at the Eagle Dome during the regular season. Its only loss came against defending state champion North Allegheny Jan. 15.

Class 5A

No. 16 Northeastern (9-13) at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (18-4)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Mechanicsburg

Quarterfinal opponent: No. 8 Twin Valley or No. 9 Spring Grove (Friday)

Notes: The Wildcats surged to the district’s No. 1 seed with an 11-game win streak to close out the regular season. That win streak included a 39-28 win over Spring Grove Feb. 2. The Rockets swept a two-game regular season with Northeastern winning 53-49 and 68-41.

Class A

No. 8 West Shore Christian (10-10) at No. 1 Christian School of York (22-1)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Christian School of York (907 Greenbriar Rd, York, PA 17404)

Semifinal opponent: No. 4 New Covenant Christian or No. 5 High Point Baptist (Friday)

Notes: Christian School of York won two regular-season games against West Shore, 47-18 Dec. 14 and 45-15 (Jan. 18). West Shore dropped three of its final four regular-season games. Christian School of York’s only loss of the season came in a 37-34 decision against Kennard-Dale Dec.20.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

