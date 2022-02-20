 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Girls Basketball

Girls Basketball: Previewing the opening rounds of the District 3 playoffs

  • 0
CV CD girls basketball 4

Cumberland Valley's Seinna Manns, left, shoots for two points in font of Central Dauphin's Marlie Dickerson, center, and Caroline Shiery during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Tuesday night at Central Dauphin High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

The girls basketball postseason continues with the District 3 playoffs and opening-round games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Three local teams – Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and West Shore Christian – are set to tip off in the early rounds while Cedar Cliff, Big Spring and Trinity received byes to rounds later in the week.

Here’s a look at the matchups scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Class 6A

Download PDF 2022 Girls Basketball District 3 Class 6A playoffs

No. 6 Cumberland Valley (17-4) vs. No. 11 Governor Mifflin (17-8)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., at Cumberland Valley.

Quarterfinal opponent: No. 3 Red Lion (Thursday)

Notes: The reigning district champion Eagles have not played since they dropped a 44-24 decision to Central Dauphin in their Feb. 8 season finale. The Mustangs went 2-0 against the Mid-Penn during the regular season with wins over Lower Dauphin and Central Dauphin East. Cumberland Valley went 8-1 at the Eagle Dome during the regular season. Its only loss came against defending state champion North Allegheny Jan. 15.

People are also reading…

Girls Basketball: Central Dauphin defeats Cumberland Valley 44-24, denies Eagles outright claim to Commonwealth title

Class 5A

Download PDF 2022 Girls Basketball District 3 Class 5A playoffs

No. 16 Northeastern (9-13) at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (18-4)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Mechanicsburg

Quarterfinal opponent: No. 8 Twin Valley or No. 9 Spring Grove (Friday)

Notes: The Wildcats surged to the district’s No. 1 seed with an 11-game win streak to close out the regular season. That win streak included a 39-28 win over Spring Grove Feb. 2. The Rockets swept a two-game regular season with Northeastern winning 53-49 and 68-41.

Class A

Download PDF 2022 Girls Basketball District 3 Class 1A playoffs

No. 8 West Shore Christian (10-10) at No. 1 Christian School of York (22-1)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Christian School of York (907 Greenbriar Rd, York, PA 17404)

Semifinal opponent: No. 4 New Covenant Christian or No. 5 High Point Baptist (Friday)

Notes: Christian School of York won two regular-season games against West Shore, 47-18 Dec. 14 and 45-15 (Jan. 18). West Shore dropped three of its final four regular-season games. Christian School of York’s only loss of the season came in a 37-34 decision against Kennard-Dale Dec.20.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News