Girls Basketball: Previewing the District 3 Class 5A final between Mechanicsburg and Gettysburg

The girls basketball postseason continues with another round of District 3 championship games scheduled for Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center, a slate that includes Mechanicsburg’s first bid for a district girls basketball title.

The Wildcats take on Gettysburg for Class 5A gold in a game scheduled for 6 p.m.

Here’s a look at the matchup:

No.1 Mechanicsburg (21-4) vs. No. 2 Gettysburg (21-5)

Championship history: Mechanicsburg is making its first appearance in a district final while Gettysburg is making its sixth trip to the championship game and their fourth in a row. The Warriors won their only district title in 2020.

Path to the final: The Wildcats knocked off Northeastern (50-32), Twin Valley (28-18) and Manheim Central (45-40) to get to the finals while Gettysburg defeated Garden Spot (45-29), Lampeter-Strasbug (55-43) and Lower Dauphin (55-43 in overtime).

Head-to-head: The two teams have not faced off this season. Gettysburg defeated Mechanicsburg 41-32 in last year’s district final.

Players to watch: Emma Castilla has been a key figure in the Wildcats’ offense. Senior guard Anne Bair leads the Warriors with 19.4 points per game.

State tournament seeding: Saturday’s winner meets the No. 7 team from District 7 in the state tournament set to open Wednesday. The District 3 runner-up meets the No. 4 team from District 1.

