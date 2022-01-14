Girls Basketball: Olivia Jones paces Cedar Cliff past Mechanicsburg in Keystone clash

Mechanicsburg’s Priya Loran darted across the Cedar Cliff court, pulled up at the top of the key and drained a 3-pointer to cut the front-running home team’s first-half lead to three points with 4:10 remaining in the first half of a spirited Mid-Penn Keystone clash Friday night in New Cumberland.

Olivia Jones answered.

After scoring on a driving layup on the ensuing possession, Cedar Cliff’s 5-foot, 9-inch freshman guard intercepted a Mechanicsburg pass, charged the length of the court, blasted through a pair of Wildcat defenders in transition and laid in another pair of points, leading the Colts in a 54-30 decision.

Cedar Cliff completed the regular-season sweep between the two teams after winning at Mechanicsburg 40-20 on Dec. 14.

“Mechanicsburg always gives us a great game,” said Cedar Cliff coach Scott Weyant, “so we knew that it was going to be tight. We just had to make sure whatever run they did, we kind of squash it and try to make it back.”

Jones made it back in the late second-quarter surge for the Colts (9-0 Keystone, 13-0 overall), scoring seven of her game-high 23 points in the final 4:10 of the period after Loran had helped the Wildcats claw to within three points. A majority of Jones’ scoring came from the paint, where she also collected 12 rebounds.

“She’s a freshman,” Weyant said, “and she has the maturity of a senior, or even a college player. She just uses her body so well. She knows where the ball is going to be, and she gets in great positions. She does a lot of rebounding for us, sees the boards extremely well. She does a nice job.”

Jones also collected four assists, dishing to Kathryn Sansom, who beat the first-quarter buzzer and gave the Colts an early 14-6 lead, but the Wildcats (6-3, 7-4) scratched back, opening the second period with a pair of baskets from Emma Castilla, who led the team with eight points.

“I thought we battled tonight,” Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister said. “I thought we played real hard. We played a lot better than we did the first time we played them. The score doesn’t show that because we shot the ball really, really bad, but I’m proud of the fight in our kids.”

But for every ounce of fight Mechanicsburg brought to the court, the Colts answered in kind. Jones complemented her coast-to-coast drive with a physical foul-drawing basket to end the second quarter, part of a personal 8-0 run that stretched into the second half. Sydney Weyant scored seven of her 13 points in the second half to keep the Wildcats at bay. Cedar Cliff’s defense held Mechanicsburg to five second-half field goals while the Colts’ aggressive rebounding effort extended their own offensive possessions and led to points.

“Their defense was really tough,” Jones said, “and we just wanted to keep getting second shots. We got a bunch of second shots, and that’s when we started turning the corner.”

Cedar Cliff’s whirlwind week included a home-court win over Palmyra Tuesday, a nonleague win at Wilson Wednesday in West Lawn and is scheduled to end Saturday with a 10 a.m. tip-off against Chambersburg in the Trojans’ Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism showcase. After a four-day break, the Colts are scheduled to resume their Keystone Division schedule at Mifflin County.

Despite the unblemished record and the frantic schedule, Weyant said his team has maintained its focus.

“We have not spoken one word about our unbeaten record,” he said. “Our goal is to try to win the league, and then whatever happens after that is a bonus. We’re just trying to compete in every game.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

