Girls Basketball Notes: Previewing holiday tournaments featuring 7 local teams

Seven local girls basketball teams are scheduled to play in holiday tournaments this week as the season marches into the end of 2022.

Following is a look at each of the tournament with local notes.

BOILING SPRINGS ALUMNI TOURNAMENT

When/where: Tuesday-Wednesday at Boiling Springs

First-round matchups: Susquenita vs. James Buchanan, 3:30 p.m.; Dover at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Local notes: The Bubblers (2-4) went 0-2 in last year’s Alumni Tournament, which also featured champion Cedar Cliff, Carlisle and West Perry … Boiling Springs enters the tournament averaging 33.8 points per game after back-to-back Capital Division losses to Trinity and Middletown … The Bubblers have a 1-2 record on their home court, opening the season with a win over Littlestown and suffering the losses against Northern and Middletown.

EASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

First-round matchups: Spring Grove vs. Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.; Shippensburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Local notes: The Greyhounds (3-5) look to bounce back after Colonial Division losses to Greencastle-Antrim and Northern, the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings. Eastern York (4-1) is the top-ranked team in Class 4A … Shippensburg has scored at least 60 points in its three wins this season and scored no more than 46 points in each of its five losses … Red Land was responsible for Eastern York’s loss of the season to date … Shippensburg is looking for its second nonleague win of the season. They Greyhounds went 1-3 in nonleague games last season.

SPARTAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

When/where: Tuesday-Wednesday at York Tech

First-round matchups: Big Spring vs. Kutztown, 4:30 p.m.; Octorara at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Local notes: The Bulldogs’ new-look lineup has gone 2-1 in nonleague games despite an 0-3 record within the Mid-Penn Colonial Division … Big Spring’s last two games have been decided by four points and three points. The Bulldogs’ season point differential is minus-10 … Octorara enters the tournament with an 0-4 record while York Tech sits at 1-6.

DONEGAL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

When: Wednesday-Thursday

First-round matchups: William Penn vs. Chambersburg, 6 p.m.; Red Land at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

Local notes: With a tip-off tournament trophy from Elizabethtown already on their mantle, the Patriots (5-4) have a chance to match their 2021-22 win total in Wednesday’s opening round … Red Land lost its last outing to Mechanicsburg while Donegal dropped three straight contests heading into its home holiday tournament … Sentinel-area teams have a 5-0 record against L-L League teams so far this season. Red Land authored two of those victories, knocking off Elizabethtown and McCaskey in the aforementioned Elizabethtown tournament.

NORTHEASTERN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

When: Wednesday-Thursday

First-round matchups: Conestoga Valley vs. Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.; East Pennsboro at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Local notes: Both the Wildcats (6-2) and the Panthers (1-5) earned wins in their last time on the court, defeating Red Land and Steel-High, respectively. Mechanicsburg had lost its previous two games, and East Pennsboro had gone winless up to that point … Conestoga Valley’s only win of the season came against Solanco while Northeastern suffered its only loss of the season at the hands of Red Land … Mechanicsburg won the Cedar Crest tournament while Northeastern won the tip-off tournament at Cocalico.

CANDY CANE CLASSIC

When/where: Thursday-Friday at Halifax

First-round matchups: Waynesboro vs. Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Line Mountain at Halifax, 6 p.m.

Local notes: At 1-6, the Lions enter the tournament on a five-game losing streak. Waynesboro (1-6) ended a six-game losing streak of its own with a win over Big Spring in its previous game while Halifax (0-6) remains winless, and Line Mountain (4-3) enters the fray on a three-game winning streak.

