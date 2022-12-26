 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball

Girls Basketball Notes: Previewing holiday tournaments featuring 7 local teams

Boiling Springs Camp Hill Basketball 11.JPG

Camp Hill's Sophia Shaw, right, and Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel, left, scramble for a loose ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Tilton hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Boiling Springs pull away from Camp Hill.

Seven local girls basketball teams are scheduled to play in holiday tournaments this week as the season marches into the end of 2022.

Following is a look at each of the tournament with local notes.

BOILING SPRINGS ALUMNI TOURNAMENT

When/where: Tuesday-Wednesday at Boiling Springs

First-round matchups: Susquenita vs. James Buchanan, 3:30 p.m.; Dover at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Local notes: The Bubblers (2-4) went 0-2 in last year’s Alumni Tournament, which also featured champion Cedar Cliff, Carlisle and West Perry … Boiling Springs enters the tournament averaging 33.8 points per game after back-to-back Capital Division losses to Trinity and Middletown … The Bubblers have a 1-2 record on their home court, opening the season with a win over Littlestown and suffering the losses against Northern and Middletown.

EASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

First-round matchups: Spring Grove vs. Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.; Shippensburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Local notes: The Greyhounds (3-5) look to bounce back after Colonial Division losses to Greencastle-Antrim and Northern, the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings. Eastern York (4-1) is the top-ranked team in Class 4A … Shippensburg has scored at least 60 points in its three wins this season and scored no more than 46 points in each of its five losses … Red Land was responsible for Eastern York’s loss of the season to date … Shippensburg is looking for its second nonleague win of the season. They Greyhounds went 1-3 in nonleague games last season.

SPARTAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

When/where: Tuesday-Wednesday at York Tech

Girls Basketball Notes: Big Spring's Kepner scores 22 points in win over Northern Lebanon

First-round matchups: Big Spring vs. Kutztown, 4:30 p.m.; Octorara at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Local notes: The Bulldogs’ new-look lineup has gone 2-1 in nonleague games despite an 0-3 record within the Mid-Penn Colonial Division … Big Spring’s last two games have been decided by four points and three points. The Bulldogs’ season point differential is minus-10 … Octorara enters the tournament with an 0-4 record while York Tech sits at 1-6.

DONEGAL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

When: Wednesday-Thursday

Girls Basketball Notes: East Pennsboro cracks the win column, Carlisle and Red Land heat up and more

First-round matchups: William Penn vs. Chambersburg, 6 p.m.; Red Land at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

Local notes: With a tip-off tournament trophy from Elizabethtown already on their mantle, the Patriots (5-4) have a chance to match their 2021-22 win total in Wednesday’s opening round … Red Land lost its last outing to Mechanicsburg while Donegal dropped three straight contests heading into its home holiday tournament … Sentinel-area teams have a 5-0 record against L-L League teams so far this season. Red Land authored two of those victories, knocking off Elizabethtown and McCaskey in the aforementioned Elizabethtown tournament.

NORTHEASTERN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

When: Wednesday-Thursday

First-round matchups: Conestoga Valley vs. Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.; East Pennsboro at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Local notes: Both the Wildcats (6-2) and the Panthers (1-5) earned wins in their last time on the court, defeating Red Land and Steel-High, respectively. Mechanicsburg had lost its previous two games, and East Pennsboro had gone winless up to that point … Conestoga Valley’s only win of the season came against Solanco while Northeastern suffered its only loss of the season at the hands of Red Land … Mechanicsburg won the Cedar Crest tournament while Northeastern won the tip-off tournament at Cocalico.

CANDY CANE CLASSIC

When/where: Thursday-Friday at Halifax

First-round matchups: Waynesboro vs. Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Line Mountain at Halifax, 6 p.m.

Local notes: At 1-6, the Lions enter the tournament on a five-game losing streak. Waynesboro (1-6) ended a six-game losing streak of its own with a win over Big Spring in its previous game while Halifax (0-6) remains winless, and Line Mountain (4-3) enters the fray on a three-game winning streak.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
