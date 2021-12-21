Girls Basketball: Notes on unbeaten Cedar Cliff, CV's streak and more

Cedar Cliff’s girls basketball team continued its winning ways Monday night, defeating Hershey 58-27 in Hershey.

At 5-0 (3-0 Mid-Penn Keystone), the Colts are one of four District 3 teams with unblemished records in Class 6A, joined by Hempfield (5-0), Central York (4-0) and Red Lion (4-0). The latter two are scheduled to face off Tuesday in York.

Top scorers

Olivia Jones paced Cedar Cliff, and all of Cumberland County, with 19 points Monday. The three next-highest point totals, based on statistics provided to The Sentinel, belonged to Big Spring’s Maylei Noreika (18 in a 55-32 win over Boiling Springs), Big Spring’s Laney Noreika (14) and Mechanicsburg’s Cassie Eager (14 in a 47-37 win at Red Land).

Eagles’ streak

A one-point loss to Dallastown in its season opener is the only thing that separates Cumberland Valley from a perfect record. The Eagles rebounded to win five straight games, including Monday’s 30-28 win over rival Central Dauphin. The Eagles have not lost a division game on their home floor since Jan. 26, 2018.

Monday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College 56, Carlisle 46

Cumberland Valley 30, Central Dauphin 28

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 58, Hershey 27

Mechanicsburg 47, Red Land 37

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greemcastle-Antrim 36, Northern 18

Big Spring 55, Boiling Springs 32

James Buchanan 54, Shippensburg 28

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, ppd.

Bishop McDevitt 56, East Pennsboro 24

Trinity 57, Middletown 34

Wednesday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 5:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

