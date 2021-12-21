Girls Basketball: Notes on unbeaten Cedar Cliff, CV's streak and more

Cedar Cliff’s girls basketball team continued its winning ways Monday night, defeating Hershey 58-27 in Hershey.
At 5-0 (3-0 Mid-Penn Keystone), the Colts are one of four District 3 teams with unblemished records in Class 6A, joined by Hempfield (5-0), Central York (4-0) and Red Lion (4-0). The latter two are scheduled to face off Tuesday in York.
Top scorers
Olivia Jones paced Cedar Cliff, and all of Cumberland County, with 19 points Monday. The three next-highest point totals, based on statistics provided to The Sentinel, belonged to Big Spring’s Maylei Noreika (18 in a 55-32 win over Boiling Springs), Big Spring’s Laney Noreika (14) and Mechanicsburg’s Cassie Eager (14 in a 47-37 win at Red Land).
A one-point loss to Dallastown in its season opener is the only thing that separates Cumberland Valley from a perfect record. The Eagles rebounded to win five straight games, including Monday’s 30-28 win over rival Central Dauphin. The Eagles have not lost a division game on their home floor since Jan. 26, 2018.
“We definitely needed a lift,” said Carlisle coach Kelsey Stasyszyn. “We weren’t rebounding great. We weren’t finishing, so we needed to hit a big shot. (Desi White) kind of gave us the energy that we needed to get back into the game.”
Big Spring’s Maylei Noreika looks for an open teammate to pass to around Camp Hill’s Sophia Chapman during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn conference crossover game in January at Big Spring High School.