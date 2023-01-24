Girls Basketball Notes: Olivia Jones' 30-point night paces unbeaten Cedar Cliff past Mifflin County

Olivia Jones set the tone for Cedar Cliff in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mifflin County, scoring 15 points in the first quarter, and 30 overall, to help the Colts complete the regular-season series sweep over the Mustangs with a 61-27 decision in Lewistown.

Jones netted six first-quarter field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and converted her only free-throw attempt in the opening period to power the unbeaten Colts (17-0, 10-0) to a 24-9 lead through one.

After building a 40-21 lead by the end of the first half, Cedar Cliff’s defense clamped down over the final 16 minutes, holding the Huskies (9-6, 8-3) to six total points in the second half. Marissa Gingrich led Mifflin County with 10 points, all of them in the first half, while Alexis Buie added 14 total points for Cedar Cliff to join Jones in double figures.

The win gives Cedar Cliff a 2.5-game cushion atop the Keystone standings over the second-place Huskies with four division games remaining, including a Friday tilt at Palmyra.

Trinity tops East Penn

Like the Colts in the Keystone and Colonial leader Northern, which rallied in the second half to defeat Shippensburg, Trinity stayed at the front of the pack in its division race with a 66-26 Mid-Penn Capital win over visiting East Pennsboro.

Trinity’s Natalie Freed led all scorers with 19 points, and Mandy Roman and Emma Kostelac-Lauer each added 14 points to help the Shamrocks (11-6, 10-1 Capital), who avenged a 49-45 loss to the Panthers Jan. 11. Trinity took a 19-10 lead through one quarter and broke the game open with 22 second-quarter points, 12 of them from Freed. The Shamrocks shut down the Panthers (3-14, 3-8) in the second half, holding East Pennsboro to three field goals and seven total points. Amanda Daihl’s eight points led the Panthers in scoring.

Trinity visits Camp Hill Friday while East Pennsboro hosts Susquehanna Township.

Wildcats ride 2nd-half surge

A 20-5 run in the second half keyed Mechanicsburg’s 42-39 Mid-Penn Keystone win at Red Land Tuesday. Gracen Nutt scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to clinch Mechanicsburg’s fourth win in five game and a two-game sweep of the season series against the Patriots.

Maycee Yanoski added 11 points for the Wildcats (13-4, 7-4 Keystone) while Jaelyn Dell reached career highs in points (11) and rebounds (8) to pace the Patriots (3-8, 8-10).

Mechanicsburg continues its Keystone slate at Hershey Friday while the Patriots visit Milton Hershey.

CV win streak reaches 5

Cumberland Valley matched its season’s longest win streak with a 59-53 win over State College in State College. Jill Jekot netted 23 points to lead the Eagles (11-5, 8-2 Commonwealth), who host Altoona Friday with a chance to move into second place in the division standings. Reagan Basehore added 11 points while Sienna Manns pitched in eight.

Tuesday's scores

Commonwealth Division

Chambersburg 39, Carlisle 31

Cumberland Valley 59, State College 53

Keystone Division

Cedar Cliff 61, Mifflin County 27

Mechanicsburg 40, Red Land 35

Colonial Division

Northern 48, Shippensburg 36

Big Spring 49, Gettysburg 38

Capital Division

Susquehanna Township 58, Boiling Springs 40

Camp Hill 62, Steelton-Highspire 10

Trinity 66, East Pennsboro 26

Photos: Cedar Cliff pulls away from Mechanicsburg in Mid-Penn Keystone girls basketball