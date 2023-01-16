Girls Basketball Notes: Northern sharpens focus after season's strong start

DILLSBURG – The little things, as cliché as they seem, have taken hold at the Northern High School gym, where the school’s girls basketball team has not lost a game this season. At 12-2 overall under first-year head coach Luke Zampelli – already with their highest win total since a 14-9 finish in 2019-20 – the Polar Bears have roared into contention in both the Mid-Penn Colonial standings and the District 3 Class 5A power rankings. And as the stakes shoot higher and the games grow bigger down the regular season’s home stretch, Northern’s players and coaches aim to find and perfect the smallest of details.

“We talk about it at every practice,” junior guard Cassidy Sadler said. “We know we’re going to have to work our butts off to play these harder teams and come out on top.”

Practically and symbolically, the Polar Bears have switched the brand of basketballs they use at practice from The Rock to Spalding, the type of ball required for all District 3 tournament games when the playoffs commence Feb. 20.

“You don’t want to train with a ball that you’re not going to be using,” said guard Hailey Irwin, one of four seniors in the Northern lineup. “So using the ball for districts is very important. It gets us in the mindset that this is what we’re going to be playing with.”

Before hashing out the smaller details, and before Friday’s 48-43 win over previously unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim, the Polar Bears hadn’t pinned down their expectations. Zampelli had taken over for Paula Clendaniel, who stepped down just weeks before the start of the winter sports season.

“Our goals were mostly about how we wanted to just jell together as a team,” Zampelli said, “and that happened pretty naturally with the group that we have.”

Northern won its home tip-off tournament Dec. 2-3, defeating East Pennsboro and Carlisle by a combined margin of 46 points, and picked up nonleague wins at Bermudian Springs and New Oxford the following week.

“That first game we went on the road, we faced some challenges,” Zampelli said, “and we overcame them early. I kind of knew that we would be able to stick together.”

The Polar Bears’ only two losses, both by one point, came Dec. 13 at Greencastle and Wednesday at York Catholic. With undefeated Greencastle in town for the second half of their two-game Mid-Penn Colonial series Friday, Northern found itself trailing the Blue Devils again. But the Polar Bears erased a 14-point second-half deficit to score a 48-45 victory, pulling even at the top of the division standings and stamping a statement win on the District 3 landscape.

“Now we have that kind of experience,” Zampelli said. “We know what it takes to get over the hump. It felt good tonight to be able to put it all together.”

Zampelli had spent seven years as an assistant coach in the girls program and took the reins after serving as an assistant with the Polar Bear boys. His style

“As the season started to go on, we all kind of saw how things were playing out,” Sadlers said. “I think the whole team likes how Zampelli runs things, so we all put our trust into him. He’s mellow and calm, and he knows what’s best for us.”

The trust and the buy-in have taken root between the players themselves as well.

“Our teammates have been doing their jobs,” Irwin said, “whether it’s big or small. Our bench players come in and shoot a 3, and that’s their job. Our starters provide 16 points per game or eight rebounds per game or 10 steals per game. I think that really helps us and keeps our confidence high.”

The distinct roles played out in Friday’s comeback victory. Siena Ondecko finished with double-digit rebounds, Addison Place and Anna Lehman hit timely 3-pointers, and Sadler led the team with 16 points.

Sadler cited work away from the court, in classroom sessions and play designs and sharpening the mental side of the game, as another key to the team’s success. It complements the emphasis on the little things that have taken hold on the court.

“We worked on doing the boring things better,” Sadler said, “like coming to meet the pass, boxing out, the kinds of things that really helped us step our game up.”

Then there were 5

Northern’s win over Greencastle Friday shaved the number of undefeated teams in District 3 down to five: Lancaster Catholic, Wyomissing, Central York, Lebanon and Cedar Cliff, which improved to 13-0 with a 36-16 win over Mid-Penn Keystone foe Lower Dauphin. Olivia Jones scored 16 points to pace the Colts (13-0, 7-0 Keystone), and the Cedar Cliff defense held the Falcons (8-3, 4-3) to six points or fewer in each quarter. Cedar Cliff puts its 22-game division winning streak on the line Wednesday when it hosts Mechanicsburg at 7 p.m.

Quality quarters

Mechanicsburg and Shippensburg both produced 24-point quarters in wins Friday. The Wildcats (11-3, 5-2 Keystone) jumped to a 25-9 lead by the end of the first period in a 51-41 Keystone Division win over the Spartans (5-5, 2-4), their second win in three days. Gracen Nutt scored six points in that first-quarter run on her way to a team-high 12-point performance. Freshman Maycee Yanoski added five first-quarter points and finished with 10 overall, reaching double figures for the second straight game.

Meanwhile, Shippensburg extended its winning streak to five games thanks, in part, to a 24-0 third-quarter run against Big Spring. Elke Staver paced the Greyhounds (8-7, 5-3 Colonial) with 19 total points. Diana Kepner led the Bulldogs (4-7, 0-7) with 15 points.

