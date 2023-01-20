Girls Basketball Notes: Mechanicsburg, Cedar Cliff shine with defense in Mid-Penn Keystone wins

Mechanicsburg had posted its lowest single-game point total of the season in a 26-19 loss to Lower Dauphin Dec. 20 in Hummelstown. Friday night, the Wildcats returned the favor in the teams’ two-game regular-season set, stifling the Falcons in a 29-12 win in Mechanicsburg.

In a matchup between teams ranked No. 2 (Mechanicsburg) and No. 5 (Lower Dauphin) in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings heading into Friday, the Wildcats set the tone early, holding the Falcons to a single point in the first quarter. Meanwhile, freshmen forged an early lead for Mechanicsburg (12-4, 6-4 Keystone), , as Lauren Lebo scored four of her game-high 10 points in the opening quarter, and Maycee Yanoski added a 3-pointer in the 7-1 run.

After taking a 13-9 lead into halftime, the Wildcat defense kept the doors closed, holding the Falcons to three second-half points and zero made shots from the field. Priya Loran hit a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers to finish with six points. Alaina Sweet matched her half-dozen point total. Yanoski finished with five points, and Gracen Nutt added two for the Wildcats, who bounced back from Wednesday’s loss at Cedar Cliff.

Winning seven of its last nine games, Mechanicsburg has picked up a win against every other team in the Keystone Division except Mifflin County and undefeated Cedar Cliff. The Wildcats continue their Mid-Penn schedule Tuesday at Red Land.

Cayden Eismann and Lauren Wahlers scored four points each for the Falcons (9-4, 5-4 in Friday’s loss).

Cedar Cliff charges past Hershey

The stout defense in the Keystone Division extended to Hershey, where Cedar Cliff shut down the host Trojans for a 57-19 victory. The Colts (15-0, 9-0) extended their division winning streak to 24 games. They’ve held opponents to 24 points or fewer eight times this season, including twice against the Trojans (0-15, 0-9).

Olivia Jones led all scorers with nine points while Alexis Buie and Lyla Kaercher added eight each. Buie scored seven of her eight points in a first quarter that ended with Cedar Cliff leading 19-0. Thirteen different Cedar Cliff players scored points. Irmarie Rodriguez led Hershey with seven points.

Streaks end for Herd, 'Hounds

Carlisle ended the area’s longest winless streak, snapping a five-game skid with a 60-33 win over CD East. The victory completed the two-game Mid-Penn Commonwealth series sweep for the Herd (7-8, 3-6 Commonwealth) over the Panthers (2-11, 1-9) and pulled Carlisle to within one game of a .500 record. Carlisle aims to get back to .500 when it visits Chambersburg Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Shippensburg saw its season-long five game winning streak come to an end with a 55-32 setback at home to Greencastle-Antrim. The Greyhounds (9-8, 6-4) aim to bounce back when they visit Northern Tuesday while the Blue Devils (14-1, 9-1) host West Perry.

High scorers in close games

Trinity had gone 1-4 in its previous five games decided by fewer than 10 points, but the Shamrocks managed to edge Susquehanna Township 39-37 decision at Township. Mandy Roman led the Shamrocks (10-6, 9-1 Capital) with 18 points. Trinity trailed the Indians (7-7, 4-5) by six points through three quarters and weathered a game-high 29-point performance from Township’s Schuyler Coles.

Red Land and Boiling Springs found themselves on the losing end of close games Friday but received some high-scoring performances. Summer Emlet netted 21 points for the Patriots (8-9, 3-7 Keystone), setting a career high in a 47-42 overtime loss at Palmyra (5-11, 3-6). Meanwhile, Molly Starner paced the Bubblers (7-8, 4-5 Capital) in a 41-39 loss at Middletown (14-4, 8-1).

Friday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 60, CD East 33

Cumberland Valley 56, Chambersburg 23

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 57, Hershey 19

Mechanicsburg 29, Lower Dauphin 12

Palmyra 47, Red Land 42 (OT)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro 40, Big Spring 38

Northern 62, James Buchanan 50

Greencastle-Antrim 55, Shippensburg 32

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 41, Boiling Springs 39

East Pennsboro 48, Steelton-Highspire 16

Trinity 39, Susquehanna Township 37

Saturday's schedule

Nonleague

Fleetwood at East Pennsboro, 2:30 p.m.

Trinity at York Catholic, 4 p.m.

