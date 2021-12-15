Girls Basketball: Notes from Tuesday's Mid-Penn openers

Mid-Penn girls basketball teams opened conference play Tuesday. Here are some notes, along with Tuesday’s scores and Friday’s conference schedule.

Perfect records intact

Three county girls basketball teams – Cedar Cliff, Northern and Harrisburg Academy – remained unbeaten with wins Tuesday. After capturing a tip-off tournament title on its home floor over the weekend, Cedar Cliff opened its Mid-Penn Keystone slate with a 40-20 win at Mechanicsburg. Olivia Jones paced the Colts (3-0 overall, 1-0 Keystone) with 23 points in their first outing away from their home floor. Their defense held the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) to one field goal and eight total points in the second half.

Northern followed up a pair of wins in its home tip-off tournament with a 48-30 win at Boiling Springs. Addie Place sank all six of her free-throw attempts for the Polar Bears (3-0, 1-0 Colonial) in the second half to finish with 13 points to lead all scorers. Molly Starner’s nine points paced the Bubblers (0-2, 0-1).

Harrisburg Academy improved to 3-0 with a 39-17 win over York Country Day.

Goodwin leads Lions

Ellie Goodwin dropped 29 points and collected 12 rebounds in Camp Hill’s 71-66 win over visiting Middletown in a Mid-Penn Capital opener for both teams. Goodwin netted six points for the Lions (1-1, 1-0), who bounced back from a 51-22 loss to York Catholic in their season opener Friday.

Shut-down Shamrocks

Trailing 34-30 through three quarters, Trinity outscored East Pennsboro 17-2 in the fourth quarter and won their Mid-Penn Capital opener 47-36. Adrianna Stricek scored five of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, and KK Stair hit a pair of 3-pointers and went 2-for-2 from the foul line in the final period to finish with 12 points for the Shamrocks (1-1, 1-0). Gabrielle Rentschler scored 13 points to pace the Panthers (0-3, 0-1), whose three losses have been decided by a total of 20 points.

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona 47, Carlisle 12

Cumberland Valley 50, Chambersburg 14

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 40, Mechanicsburg 20

Mifflin County 62, Red Land 29

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 42, Shippensburg 32

Northern 48, Boiling Springs 30

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill 71, Middletown 66 (OT)

Trinity 47, East Pennsboro 36

Nonleague

Harrisburg Academy 39, York Country Day 17

Friday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Covenant Christian

Nonleague

Trinity at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.