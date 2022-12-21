Girls Basketball Notes: East Pennsboro cracks the win column, Carlisle and Red Land heat up and more

The East Pennsboro girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night, rolling to a 48-16 Mid-Penn Capital victory over Steelton-Highspire in Steelton.

Ten different players recorded points for the Panthers (1-5, 1-3 Capital), including Isabella Brady, who led the team with 11. Irys Kline collected 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, and East Pennsboro’s defense held the Rollers (0-5, 0-2) without a field goal in the first half.

East Pennsboro returns home Friday to continue its Capital schedule with a game against Trinity.

Patriots press on

For the first time since the 2014-15 season, the Red Land girls basketball team has authored multiple winning streaks in the same season.

The Patriots (5-3, 2-2 Keystone) won two games at home in as many nights, defeating Palmyra 38-24 Tuesday before topping Milton Hershey 56-40 Wednesday night in Lewisberry. Karli Dacosta led Red Land’s offensive output in both games with 12 points and 15 points, respectively. In Wednesday’s Triumph, Carlee Collier (14 points, nine rebounds) and Summer Emlet (13 points, nine rebounds) also reached double figures.

Red Land won its first three games of the season before back-to-back losses to open its Keystone slate. The Patriots, who finished last season with six wins, can match the win total Thursday, when they visit Mechanicsburg at 7 p.m. with a chance to win three games in three nights.

Balanced Herd charge ahead

After a 1-2 start, Carlisle has won three of its last four, including Tuesday’s 44-29 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win at Central Dauphin East. The Thundering Herd (4-3, 2-1 Commonwealth) also defeated James Buchanan (58-53) and Harrisburg (59-47) during that stretch.

Balance has keyed the Herd’s success so far. In each of its four wins, Carlisle has had a different leading scorer. In Tuesday’s triumph, it was Yaz Abu-Aiadeh, who scored 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Herd, whose only loss in the last two weeks came at the hands of Cumberland Valley, looks to continue their tear Friday, when they host Chambersburg Friday in a Commonwealth clash at 7:30 p.m.

Colts roll

Cedar Cliff continued its early season surge with a 67-15 Mid-Penn Keystone win at home over Hershey Wednesday. Thirteen different players scored points for the Colts (8-0, 3-0 Keystone), who led 22-4 by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Alexis Buie (16 points) and Olivia Jones (11) reached double figures for Cedar Cliff, which is scheduled to travel to Mifflin County for a Mid-Penn Keystone showdown Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Eagles take sixth place

Cumberland Valley’s stint at the United Bank High School Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ended with a 52-41 loss to Westwood in the tournament’s fifth-place game. Jill Jekot followed up her 41-point performance Tuesday with 27 points in Wednesday’s game for the Eagles (6-2), leading all scorers and earning all-tournament honors.

After three games in three days, the Eagles are scheduled to return to the court Jan. 3 when they visit Altoona to resume their Mid-Penn Commonwealth slate.

Tuesday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 44, CD East 29

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin 20, Mechanicsburg 19

Red Land 38, Palmyra 24

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro 31, Big Spring 27

Northern 49, James Buchanan 21

Greencastle-Antrim 70, Shippensburg 46

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 48, Boiling Springs 36

Bishop McDevitt 53, Camp Hill 16

East Pennsboro 48, Steelton-Highspire 16

Trinity 57, Susquehanna Township 40

United Bank Championship At John Rhodes Sports Center, Myrtle Beach

Cumberland Valley 77, King's Fork 54

Wednesday's scores

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 67, Hershey 15

Red Land 56, Milton Hershey 40

Nonleague

Columbia 53, Trinity 48

United Bank Championship Consolation Championship

At Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wrstwood (S.C.) 52, Cumberland Valley 41

Thursday's schedule

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

