Girls Basketball Notes: Cedar Cliff extends unbeaten streak and other notes as teams enter season's 2nd half

As the girls basketball season heads into its midpoint, here are some notes on local teams entering a key stretch of games.

CEDAR CLIFF REMAINS UNBEATEN

The Colts continued their undefeated regular-season march with three wins in six days last week. They improved to 5-0 in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division with a 47-25 win over Palmyra Tuesday and a 60-19 victory over Mifflin County and then took down Red Lion 44-39 in Saturday’s West York Showcase.

Cedar Cliff trailed Red Lion 28-20 at halftime in Saturday’s clash but held the Lions (8-5) to four second-half field goals. Alexis Buie, who led all scorers with 15 points, netted six fourth-quarter points to help put the game away for the Colts. Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones (12 points) added five in the final period.

Cedar Cliff’s regular-season winning streak has stretched to 34 consecutive games. The reigning Keystone Division and Mid-Penn Conference champions have won their last 20 division games. They look to extend both streaks when they visit Red Land Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

As of Monday afternoon, Cedar Cliff was the No. 2 team in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings, trailing Central York (12-0). The Colts were also one of seven remaining unbeaten teams in District 3, joined by those Panthers, Lebanon (10-0), Greencastle-Antrim (10-0), Wyomissing (11-0), Lancaster Catholic (10-0) and Christian School of York (10-0).

RED LAND’S REVIVAL

With a 58-33 Mid-Penn Keystone win at Hershey Friday, Red Land improved its record to 8-5, earning the most wins in a season for the Patriots since 2014-15.

Red Land’s Mo Toro led all scorers with 12 points Friday, including eight in the fourth quarter, and Summer Emlet pulled in 12 rebounds.

The Patriots (8-5, 3-3) ride a two-game winning streak into their showdown with Cedar Cliff after defeating York Tech 54-15. They’ve won three of their last four games overall and haven’t allowed more than 36 points in a game.

CV STAYS CONFIDENT

Cumberland Valley opened the calendar year with three straight losses with road setbacks at Altoona (51-41) and unbeaten Central York (43-27) sandwiching a 38-35 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division decision at home Friday against rival Central Dauphin.

“Playing teams like this is going to make us better,” Cumberland Valley coach Bill Wolf said. “And, ultimately, it does help us evaluate. You can watch a girl in practice, but it’s nothing like playing in a pressure-packed situation like this. It’s helping us find out some things about our team. We still feel really good about this team. There’s still a lot of growth that needs to take place, but we’ll be fine.”

Senior guard Alexa Holcomb led the Eagles (6-5, 3-2 Commonwealth) with nine points at Central York after scoring nine against Central Dauphin less than 24 hours earlier.

Holcomb and the Eagles look to bounce back Tuesday when they host Harrisburg (4-6, 2-3) in their first of two regular-season Mid-Penn Commonwealth meetings.

HUSKIES HALT MECHANICSBURG

Mifflin County ended Mechanicsburg’s winning streak at four games with a 55-37 Mid-Penn Keystone win Friday. Marissa Gingrich, the All-State guard for the Huskies (5-4, 4-3 Keystone) and an NJIT commit, paced Mifflin County with 20 points. Gingrich helped the Huskies break the game open with 11 third-quarter points. It was the first time this season that the Wildcats (9-3, 3-3) have allowed an opposing player to reach the 20-point mark in a game this season.

Mechancisburg, paced by Alaina Sweet’s 10 points Friday, aims to bounce back when it hosts Palmyra Tuesday.

SHAMROCKS SET UP SHOWDOWN

Trinity remained unbeaten (6-4, 5-0 Capital) in the Mid-Penn Capital Division with a 52-42 win at Middletown Friday. Mandy Roman and Natalie Freed accounted for half of the Shamrocks’ points, scoring 13 each. The Blue Raiders (9-4, 4-1) had won their first four division games and got a game-high 14-point performance from Addie Huber.

The win sets up a showdown between division frontrunners scheduled for Tuesday when the Shamrocks host Bishop McDevitt (8-1, 5-0). The two teams split their regular-season series last season, each winning on the other’s home floor.

