Girls Basketball Notes: Big Spring's Kepner scores 22 points in win over Northern Lebanon

Big Spring ended a two-game skid with a 43-40 nonleague girls basketball win over Northern Lebanon, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season Monday night in Newville.

Diana Kepner paced the Bulldogs (2-4) and led all scorers with 22 points, knocking down three of her five free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Freshman Maria Tandle added seven points, and Megan Zimmerman and Sophia Gracey scored five points each.

Sophomore guard Olivia Shutter led the Vikings (4-1) with 20 points. Sentinel area teams have won all five of their matchups with Lancaster-Lebanon League opponents.

Big Spring returns to Colonial Division play Tuesday, looking for its first conference victory when it hosts Waynesboro at 7:30 p.m.

CV suffers first loss

Cumberland Valley dropped a 59-37 decision to Virginia’s Paul VI in the first round of the United Bank Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, part of the annual Beach Ball Classic.

Jill Jekot led the Eagles (5-1) with 12 points and eight rebounds. Sienna Manns scored six points and collected three rebounds. The Panthers (5-3), who have won the last 15 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles, shot 50% from the field in the first half to take a 36-12 lead into the break. Paul VI’s Laura Williams led all players with 24 points with 10 rebounds.

Cumberland Valley drops into the tournament’s consolation bracket and is scheduled to face another Virginia team, King’s Fork, Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Cedar Cliff clips O’Hara

In Saturday’s Keystone Classic at Girard College, Cedar Cliff remained unbeaten with a 42-38 win over Cardinal O’Hara, the back-to-back PIAA Class 5A champion.

Cedar Cliff’s Alexis Buie led all scorers with 15 points while Olivia Jones scored 12, including eight in the fourth quarter, to earn MVP honors. Molly Rullo (14 points) and Carly Coleman (10) reached double figures for the Lions (1-2).

Cedar Cliff continues its Mid-Penn Keystone slate Wednesday at home against Hershey at 7 p.m.

Monday's scores

United Bank Championship At Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Paul VI 59, Cumberland Valley 37

Nonleague

Big Spring 43, Northern Lebanon 40

Tuesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

United Bank Championship At John Rhodes Sports Center, Myrtle Beach

Cumberland Valley vs. King's Fork, 10 a.m.

Wednesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Columbia at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

