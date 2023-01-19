Girls Basketball Notes: Alexa Holcomb's surge adds stability for Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley’s Alexa Holcomb stepped to the foul line for two shots with 21 seconds remaining in the Eagles’ 52-37 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win over Carlisle Tuesday night.

She made the first.

The Thundering Herd had given the Eagles a fight in the first half. But Holcomb and the Eagles answered, tightening up on defense and pulling away over the final two quarters, and the senior guard stood at the line to put the finishing touches on the team’s third straight win and her third game with a double-digit point total.

She made the second, finishing with 12 total points – eight of them in the second half – and continuing a run of some of the best basketball of her prep career as it heads into the final month of her final regular season.

“I think it’s kind of a confidence level,” Holcomb said, “and we’re getting our groove back as a team.”

Holcomb and the Eagles found that groove in the first week of January. The team opened the calendar year with road losses to Altoona and Central York sandwiching a home setback to Central Dauphin.

“That was kind of the turning point for me,” Holcomb said, “and I think that’s where I upped my game.”

Holcomb also started putting together some of the best performances of her varsity career.

“She has played consistently well,” CV head coach Bill Wolf said. “When a player starts stringing several good games together, they’re a pretty good player. She really has helped bring some stability to this team.”

Averaging 4.2 points per game through the Eagles’ first nine contests, Holcomb has averaged 11 over the team’s last five games, beginning with the Central Dauphin loss. She scored 16 in a 69-40 win over Harrisburg Jan. 10 and has scored nine points or more in each of those contests.

“She’s a captain,” Wolf said. “She’s always done a great job in terms of her leadership, but boy, isn’t it a boost in the arm when you have that girl that’s just going out there and getting nine, 10, 11 points every game? It really takes a load off some of these other girls.”

Holcomb and the Eagles (9-5, 6-2 Mid-Pen Commonwealth) return home Friday to host Chambersburg at 7 p.m. with a chance to keep pace in the Commonwealth Division race.

Central York goes down

Cedar Cliff’s win over Mechanicsburg Wednesday extended the Colts’ Keystone Division winning streak to 23 games and kept the Colts among the three remaining unbeaten teams in District 3, along with Lebanon (also in Class 6A) and Lancaster Catholic (3A).

Wyomissing suffered its first loss of the season at Middletown Saturday, and Central York fell at the buzzer Wednesday at Dallastown.

The Colts (14-0, 8-0 Keystone) visit Hershey Friday.

Big win for Big Spring

Big Spring earned its first conference win of the season, knocking off visiting West Perry 55-51 Tuesday. Diana Kepner led the Bulldogs (5-9, 1-7 Colonial) with 17 points, including nine in a first quarter that saw Big Spring shoot to a 22-12 lead. Megan Zimmerman also reached double figures for the Bulldogs with a 13-point performance keyed by three 3-pointers. Alexsa Frederick led the Mustangs (6-8, 3-6) and all scorers with 19 points.

Greyhounds on a run

Shippensburg stretched its season-long winning streak to five games with a 69-46 win at Gettysburg Tuesday. Ryleigh Minor led a trio of Greyhounds (9-7, 6-3 Colonial) in double figures with 25 points, hitting a season-high mark. Elke Staver added 19 points, and Acasia Beam added 10.

Shippensburg has moved into 11th place in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings with their next three games scheduled against the top three teams in the Colonial Division. The Greyhounds host Greencastle-Antrim Friday.

With Boiling Springs’ 50-16 loss to Trinity Wednesday, Shippensburg has the second-longest active winning streak among Sentinel-area teams.

Monday's scores

Nonleague

Annville-Cleona 45, Camp Hill 34

Tuesday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 52, Carlisle 33

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 55, West Perry 51

Northern 52, Waynesboro 34

Shippensburg 69, Gettysburg 46

Wednesday's scores

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 52, Mechanicsburg 25

Lower Dauphin 35, Red Land 30

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 50, Boiling Springs 16

Middletown 38, Camp Hill 24

Bishop McDevitt 61, East Pennsboro 33

Thursday's schedule

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 6:15 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Photos: Cumberland Valley calms down on Carlisle for girls basketball victory