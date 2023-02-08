DILLSBURG — The net at the far end of the gym at Northern High School was set to come down no matter what happened in Wednesday’s girls basketball regular-season finale. The host Polar Bears had already clinched a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial Division title. The only thing standing between them and the net-cutting ceremony, a 20-win season and momentum heading into the playoffs was a nonleague test against a Mechanicsburg team that also sat comfortably in the District 3 Class 5A playoff picture.

When the Northern players took turns ascending the ladder with scissors, they did so with smiles on their faces and a 43-29 victory on the scoreboard.

“It feels good,” Northern head coach Luke Zampelli said. “They’ve struggled against Mechanicsburg in the past, so it just feels good as a program to get that win tonight.”

A 9-0 run in the middle stages of the second quarter gave the Polar Bears (20-2) an edge in a game between two tenacious and playoff-bound defensive programs. During that stretch, Northern turned a 15-11 deficit into a 20-15 advantage. It held a lead the rest of the way.

“I didn’t feel like we turned it over a ton in the first half,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said, “but I also felt we were rushed and probably took some bad shots. I also felt like we were a little out of sorts defensively, and I don’t know why. I’ll have to go take a look at it, but it wasn’t the kind of defense that we really take pride in playing. Maybe if I go watch it, maybe a lot of that has to do with Northern, too. Give them credit.”

Northern junior Hannah Freese keyed the Polar Bears’ attack with an inside presence. The power forward scored four points in the Bears’ second-quarter surge and finished with 12 points to lead all scorers. Siena Ondecko added six points to Northern’s front-court total.

“We wanted to push everything inside,” Zampelli said. “Hannah and Siena both played really well inside tonight. When we got it to them early and they could score, they were aggressive.”

Complementing the aggressiveness was a calm confidence that has underlined the Polar Bears’ breakout campaign. In the third quarter, a Northern sideline inbound pass went behind a cutting Hailey Irwin. The senior pivoted, collected the ball and set in motion a play that ended with Freese threading a pass to Ondecko inside for an and-one that stretched the lead to 11 points.

Northern’s calm confidence, in the program’s first year under Zampelli, began with a tip-off tournament win on the Polar Bears’ home court, grew with a 48-43 win over division leader Greencastle-Antrim Jan. 13 and led to the team’s ninth consecutive victory Wednesday.

At the other end, the Wildcats (16-6) punctuated their season with their second consecutive loss. Senior Gracen Nutt paced the offense with 10 points.

Mechanicsburg, a district semifinalist and state semifinalist in 2022, saw its 2022-23 season take a turn in the middle of December when senior guard Jayden Eager suffered a season-ending injury. With three freshmen in the starting lineup to complement Nutt and senior Priya Loran, the Wildcats finished second in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division and won 11 of 13 games before back-to-back losses to Trinity and Northern.

“For the kids to rally like they rallied and keep it afloat and get 16 wins,” McAllister said, “there’s a lot to be proud of.”

The bracket for the 14-team District 3 Class 5A tournament is scheduled for release Feb. 16 with first-round games slated for Feb. 20. Barring any changes to the district power rankings, No. 2 Northern would receive a first-round bye while No. 5 Mechanicsburg would host a first-round game.

