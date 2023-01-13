Girls Basketball: Northern knocks off top-ranked Greencastle-Antrim in Mid-Penn Colonial comeback

DILLSBURG – Northern’s Cassidy Sadler watched as Greencastle-Antrim’s final attempt to tie Friday’s Mid-Penn Colonial showdown – a right-wing 3-pointer from Haley Noblit – bounced off the front of the rim with three seconds remaining. Sadler absorbed the rebound, absorbed the desperation foul as Greencastle’s players converged on her and, after making both free throws to clinch the 48-45 victory, absorbed the cheers from a “pack the house” crowd at Northern High School.

Sadler scored 14 points to lead Polar Bears, who trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half. They knocked off a Greencastle team that had entered the game with an unblemished record, first place in the division and the No. 1 spot in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” Sadler said. “I’m still kind of shaking. We just kind of poured our hearts out, and to come back like we did in the first half was crazy. It was definitely something we’ve worked for since the first game against Greencastle.”

That first game against Greencastle saw the Polar Bears (12-2, 7-1 Colonial) claw back from a large early deficit through a comeback bid that fell short in a 41-40 loss Dec. 13 in Greencastle.

The early stages of Friday’s rematch followed a similar pattern. The Blue Devils (10-1, 7-1) took the game’s first lead off a Northern turnover and a Mia Libby 3-pointer. They stunned the Northern crowd clad in white-out apparel with a blizzard of first-quarter 3s. The five shots from behind the arc gave them a 22-8 advantage at the end of the period.

“We were doing some things to hurt ourselves,” said Northern head coach Luke Zampelli. “We weren’t taking that extra step, and we weren’t talking as much on defense. But we started to clean those things up.”

The Bears held the Blue Devils without a field goal in the second quarter. On offense, they started chipping away and extended possessions with offensive rebounds. An Abby Freese offensive rebound set up an Addison Place 3-pointer that cut the deficit to nine points.

“We took care of the ball a lot more on offense,” said senior guard Hailey Irwin, “and on defense, we were moving our feet quicker, making them have to work more on their offensive possessions.”

Noblit, the Colonial Division’s reigning player of the year, also sat for most of the second quarter after picking up her third foul early in the period. By halftime, Northern had whittled the deficit down to six points. An 8-0 run out of the break, capped by an Irwin 3-pointer, gave them their first lead of the game with 5:19 left in the third.

“They’re not going to turn the ball over,” Zampelli said of the Blue Devils. “They’re disciplined. So we had to kind of take it to them a little bit.”

Libby broke up the run with two of her 11 points, and Noblit returned to the scene to drop two more 3-pointers, giving the Blue Devils a 34-30 lead before Place answered with a corner 3 for the final points of the third quarter.

Place’s 3 sparked another 8-0 spurt for the Polar Bears. Sadler added a pair of free throws and punctuated the run with a 3-pointer that bounced around the rim before dropping into the basket with 6:38 remaining. It gave Northern a 38-35 lead. The Bears never trailed again despite six more points from Noblit, who finished with 21 points and a 3-point attempt in the final seconds that bounced off the rim, settled into Sadler’s arms and sparked a Northern celebration.

