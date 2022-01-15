Girls Basketball: North Allegheny fends off Cumberland Valley, weathers Jill Jekot's 25-point effort

North Allegheny’s Cam Phillips dribbled just inside the mid-court line Saturday afternoon, bleeding out the final seconds of a 51-41 win for the defending Class 6A state champions. The Cumberland Valley defenders relented at last, absorbing the final moments as the clock ran out on their 11-game winning streak. The fans on the Eagle Dome bleachers showered both sides with applause, serenading 32 minutes of state playoff-caliber basketball between perennial title contenders.

And North Allegheny coach Spencer Stefko exhaled.

“There sure as heck wasn’t a time where you felt comfortable because you had No. 22 over there,” Stefko said, referencing Cumberland Valley sophomore Jill Jekot. “With 22 and Coach (Bill) Wolf over there together, you’re not comfortable until 10 minutes after the buzzer sounds. Jekot plus Wolf equals a pretty tough day at the office for opponents.”

Jekot’s contribution to the equation Saturday included 25 points, which led all scorers and set a career high for the sophomore.

“I think that she showed that she’s one of the top players in the state,” Wolf said, “and she keeps improving. She’s only a sophomore, and she’s going to continue to get better. What a bright future she has.”

Jekot’s 13-point first quarter included a spin into the lane followed by a lay-in through a streak of Tigers that gave the Eagles a 13-10 advantage with 2:15 remaining in the opening period.

“I would say my shooting has improved a lot,” said Jekot, who also hit five 3-pointers Saturday, a new single-game high for the 6-foot-even guard. “I’ve been hitting more 3s than last year. I’ve been working on my shot in the gym. Also, just decision-making, knowing when to take it myself, when to pass it off, that kind of thing. It’s always needed, especially as you get to higher levels. You need to get better at that.”

While Jekot set the tone, the Tigers (11-0) searched for their range after misfiring their first five field-goal attempts and going scoreless through the first 3 minutes, 11 seconds of game time.

“We realized that on the road, with a bus ride, hotel, whatever, you might need to get your legs underneath you,” Stefko said, “but we did. Hats off to our kids for keep putting up the good shots, and hats off to our offensive rebounders for going to get the misses because otherwise, I don’t know that you’re able to shoot with confidence like we were.”

With steadfast confidence, North Allegheny warmed up through the latter stages of the first quarter. An Emily Glass 3-pointer tied the game at 13, and Jasmine Timmerson tacked on five straight points, including a steal and a score that turned into a three-point play with 7.7 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

It gave North Allegheny an 18-13 lead. The Tigers never trailed again.

Emma Fischer knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in both the second and third quarters, finishing with 16 points to lead the Tigers. Timmerson and Lydia Betz joined her in double figures with 11 points each, and North Allegheny roared to its 21st consecutive victory dating back to last season.

“We’re trying to schedule the best teams we possibly can,” said Wolf, whose team’s non-league slate also includes a trip to New Jersey’s Blair Academy Friday. “That’s why we scheduled these guys.”

The Eagles (11-2) endured a 10-0 North Allegheny run in the middle stages of the third quarter but refused to buckle, never trailing by more than 15. Natalie Parsons followed up a career-high 18-point night Friday with six points Saturday, including two on a driving fourth-quarter basket with 5:46 remaining.

“I was very proud of the way the girls played,” Wolf said. “I thought we competed with them. The game never got away from us. We were right there.”

Cumberland Valley, a state semifinalist last March, entered the season already down two projected contributors in Reagan Basehore and Lili Graff. They lost Charli Burns to an ACL tear in the third game of the season and played their last three games without Dejah Hill, who suffered an ankle injury in a non-league game against Central York Jan. 8.

“They’re a really good opponent,” Stefko said, “and they’re doing it shorthanded, missing a bunch of kids. You’ve got to give a ton of credit to those kids who are putting their hearts on the line, and they’re making it not look like they’re missing anyone.”

Despite the attrition, Cumberland Valley bounced back from a two-point season-opening loss to Dallastown with 11 consecutive wins, vaulting to the top of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division standings.

“We’re hoping that some of these younger girls and some of the other girls get valuable playing experience,” Wolf said. “We’re a team that’s only going to continue to get better, and really, what we’re shooting for is to continue to improve and be ready to get in the playoffs and make a playoff push like we’ve done in the past.”

Parsons was the lone senior among the seven players who checked in Saturday for Cumberland Valley, which challenged the state champions until the final seconds drained from the clock.

“This game was a great experience for us,” Jekot said. “It pushed us. Obviously, we came up a little short, but we learn from these games, and we’ll use that going forward.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.